After a long and grueling year, with so many swings of momentum in various directions, the Michigan baseball team earned a handful of All-Big Ten honors announced by the conference Tuesday before the start of the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

And of course, that starts with junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran: Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team. O’Halloran has been the Wolverines’ ace in the stable, finishing the regular season with a 3.43 ERA and an 8-5 record off 14 starts. He leads the conference in innings pitched by 14, a full-circle moment after pitching just 6.1 throughout his entire freshman season. Against Michigan State, O’Halloran pitched his first career complete game to clinch the series win. O’Halloran is widely expected to be drafted in this summer’s MLB Draft, recently tabbed as the No. 9 college left-handed pitching prospect by Perfect Game.

A mainstay in the No. 2 spot in the batting lineup, senior second baseman Ted Burton has also made a big leap forward this season, earning himself an All-Big Ten Third Team selection as a result. His .303 batting average is second on Michigan’s roster, but his .981 OPS is by far the highest. And his 13 home runs lead his squad’s long ball hitting.

The remainder of the Wolverines’ selections to the All-Big Ten teams were highlighted by the freshman phenoms: center fielder Jonathan Kim and third baseman/right-hander Mitch Voit.

Kim earned All-Big Ten Third Team as an at-large selection, as well as All-Big Ten Freshman Team in the outfield. His .331 batting average led his team, and opened his freshman season play on a tear — batting in the mid .400’s well into the season.

Voit has done it all for Michigan — serving as a reliever in key spots in addition to a strong third baseman in the field and at the plate. This earned him an All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection at third base (unanimous selection) and as a relief pitcher. Voit batted .253 at the plate with seven home runs, and held a 3.26 ERA at the mound in 30.1 relief innings.

Senior left fielder Tito Flores, who the coaching staff has complimented for his character and approach on numerous occasions, earned himself the Wolverines’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. After batting below .200 until the Michigan State series, Flores surged in the home stretch to increase his batting average to .268.

On the heels of these individual awards, Michigan now looks toward its team goal of keeping its season alive by winning the Big Ten Tournament.