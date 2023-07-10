In 2021, then-freshman left-hander Connor O’Halloran pitched 6.2 innings across the entire season and managed a 12.15 ERA in those limited appearances.

Following those early struggles, however, O’Halloran blossomed into the Michigan baseball team’s ace by his junior year, properly earning his selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

On Monday, O’Halloran was taken No. 157 overall by the Blue Jays — a pen-to-paper sign of his remarkable development as a Wolverine.

Heading into Michigan coach Tracy Smith’s first season with the team this past year, the largest question mark was his squad’s pitching depth. With only a few known commodities in the bullpen, getting a quality start on Fridays was crucial for Smith in curating his thin bullpen cards.

And O’Halloran answered the call. After seeing his innings increase to 92.2 in 2022 — a massive jump from his freshman season — and recording a 5.44 ERA, he opened his 2023 campaign on a mission, with seven consecutive strong outings to open the season.

With a 3.43 ERA before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, O’Halloran was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, leading the conference in innings pitched with four starts lasting at least eight innings. His first career complete game came in the series-clinching win against Michigan State on April 22.

O’Halloran won’t be the hardest thrower in the Blue Jays farm system, often clocking in the low 90s on his fastball velocity. But his leadership by example, calm demeanor on the mound and ability to creatively get strikeouts and ground balls in the infield are valuable assets for any big league club.

The progression of O’Halloran throughout his college career at Michigan speaks to his coachability — a source of excitement for the pitching coaches in Toronto.