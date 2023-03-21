After an up-and-down early season slate that showcased its squad’s inconsistencies and failed to build its NCAA Tournament resume, the Michigan baseball team’s midweek game against Akron served as a final tuneup before opening all-important Big Ten play.

But despite a valiant comeback attempt, this final tuneup turned into a setback, as the Wolverines’ (9-11 overall) pitching imploded early, which created a hole too deep for their hitting to dig out of in an 11-10 loss to the Zips (8-11).

The Akron bats buried Michigan early. Junior starting right-hander Ahmad Harajli got the start but gave up a two-run home run to right-fielder Jack Firestone before he could even record an out in the first inning. Michigan coach Tracy Smith pulled Harajli from the game in the third inning after allowing consecutive doubles to Zips center fielder Ian Pennington and left fielder Sam Seeker, putting the Wolverines down 3-1 as freshman right-hander Kurt Barr stepped to the mound inheriting runners on first and third.

But Barr let the game get out of hand. After yielding an RBI single and bases-loaded walk, Firestone again delivered for Akron in an even grander way this at-bat. He launched his second home run of the game with a moonshot off Barr that bounced off the top and over the left field wall for a grand slam, stretching the lead to 9-1 as part of a seven-run third inning.

As the pitching faltered, Michigan’s hitting remained consistent early on. After an RBI single by senior right-fielder Jake Marti in the bottom of the first inning off Zips starting left-hander Sammy Tortorella in the first inning, the Wolverine bats continued to hit even as the deficit ballooned to eight runs heading into the bottom of the third inning.

Another base hit by Marti scored senior second baseman Ted Burton in the third, followed up by a sacrifice fly by senior first baseman Jack van Remortel. Michigan added two more runs in the fourth to trim the deficit to four runs, with an RBI single courtesy of senior designated hitter Joe Longo and a wild pitch that brought Burton home, closing the gap to 9-5.

Back into the game only down four runs, the Wolverines’ pitching relented yet again. Senior left-hander Walker Cleveland was throwing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of Barr in what was shaping up to be one of his first quality outings of the season.

However, a two-out hit by Pennington out to right field deflected off the top of of a leaping Marti’s glove for a two-run double, which ended Cleveland’s day on a sour note.

Despite Michigan’s continued fight in the batter’s box, bringing home two runs in the eighth inning in advance of a Burton three-run homer in the ninth to rally, it still could not make up for the 11 runs allowed by its pitching staff, stranding Marti on second to end the game.

What started as a chance for the Wolverines to clean up the dust bunnies one last time before Big Ten play served as another reminder of one of their most glaring and costly flaws: pitching depth.