It’s always easy to stick to the status quo.

In fact, there’s even a term known as ‘status quo bias,’ where people often find it easier to stick to what they know and align themselves with their current situation instead of making changes to find a more beneficial one.

So where does the Michigan baseball team play into this? It’s exactly what defines the Wolverines’ struggles this season.

In 2022, the Wolverines’ pitching staff struggled, to say the least. Posting a combined ERA of seven runs, their inconsistencies on the mound led to continuous blowout losses — even if Michigan captured a spark to win the Big Ten Tournament.

This season, however, the Wolverines weren’t so lucky. While it may be the safe choice to diagnose their main problem as their pitching, it’s not the right one. Instead, hitting truly led to Michigan’s demise.

And from the beginning of the Wolverines’ campaign all the way until its end, their lack of offense weighed them down — ultimately sinking them.

For example, take Michigan’s game against then-No. 10 TCU in early March. Through six innings, the Wolverines trailed the Horned Frogs, 1-0. In what could have been a season-defining victory, junior left-hand ace Connor O’Halloran was dominating, allowing just three hits against an early-season powerhouse.

All while O’Halloran excelled, Michigan did nothing at the plate to propel momentum and complement the defensive prowess. Its bats totaled just four hits in the entire game, and in a contest where O’Halloran let up just six hits himself, a great opportunity slipped away from the Wolverines.

“We feel like if (O’Halloran’s) out there, he gives you a chance to beat anybody in the country,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said March 5. “Because it’s probably gonna be a low-scoring game either way. He’s gonna give you a chance to win.”

Against TCU, O’Halloran gave Michigan that chance. But due to their subpar offensive production, the Wolverines squandered it.

And as this season’s campaign dragged on, so did Michigan’s struggles at the plate. The Wolverines entered Saturday placing 247th in the country in batting average — with a metric of .259. They struggled to make solid contact on the ball early and often. And while struggling, Michigan simply assumed its offense would come back around, even emphasizing how unacceptable its dry streaks were.

“We say it all the time, ‘hitting is hard,’ ” Smith said April 11. “The good part is that we had a bunch of guys on base. The bad part is we didn’t get the hits we needed. … We haven’t been really good with (runners in scoring position all season), but that stuff has a way of evening itself out.”

Although big offensive outings did come, they were infrequent. Against Ohio State, the Wolverines failed to convert on numerous opportunities, striking out 17 times in the series finale and scoring just 10 total runs over a crucial weekend. Its hitting is why Michigan suffered a tough first-round defeat against Iowa, a team that handed the Wolverines both of its two losses in the Big Ten Tournament.

Once again on Tuesday — just like against TCU — the Wolverines couldn’t pay back O’Halloran with run support, this time in a 1-1 tie with the Hawkeyes. Coincidentally, Iowa capitalized, this time with a six-run fifth inning — in a game with much more on the line.

On Saturday, in a rematch with the Hawkeyes, it happened again. Michigan was shut out in a season-ending loss, a game in which the Wolverine pitchers remained competitive for six innings. Only one bad seventh inning on defense proved fatal due to the Wolverines’ low hit total of just three, resulting in a 5-0 beatdown and an early end for Michigan’s season.

“There are going to be two or three opportunities in the game that either you execute or your opponent executes,” Smith said Tuesday. “ … (Iowa’s big inning) felt like a momentum switch. And I said to the team, it’s different when you’re pitching ahead or you have to come from behind because the pressure (is on) Iowa. If you score … maybe the game goes in a different direction.”

But as the Wolverines have shown all year, as was their downfall in a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign — they just couldn’t score.

Compared to 2022, Michigan’s pitching staff showed slight signs of improvement — its hitting is where it all went wrong.

So when looking back on the Wolverines’ season, remember that their hitting was what did them in, not the safe assumption that their pitching was once again the looming issue.

Because as Michigan’s offensive production crumbled, so did its chances at making a run in Omaha and an NCAA Tournament appearance.