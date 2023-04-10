The Michigan baseball team has an identity crisis.

After a dominant series sweep over Penn State and a second series victory over Illinois, the Wolverines looked poised to outperform the meager expectations of a transition season due to the loss of their entire coaching staff as well as many of their top stars.

Then Nebraska gave them a reality check.

The teams traded the first two games, but in Sunday’s series finale, the Cornhuskers took care of business — and did so easily, highlighting flaws that Michigan needs to address. And those flaws are quickly compounding, and have the potential to penetrate every part of the Wolverines’ game.

“They came out and beat us in every facet today,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said.

And while it may sit near the top of the Big Ten now, it’s unclear how accurate Michigan’s ranking may be. Because when it came to competing against one of the conference’s best, the Wolverines didn’t have enough in the tank. This instantly showed on the defensive end heading into Sunday’s rubber match.

Powering its impressive offense, Nebraska dominated from the third inning onward to an 11-3 victory. It combined for seven extra-base hits — including three home runs — to overwhelm Michigan’s pitchers. On the day, the Wolverines employed six bullpen pitchers, and none of them could figure out the Cornhuskers’ potent offense.

With junior aces Connor O’Halloran and Chase Allen on the mound to start the series, the Friday and Saturday games stayed within Michigan’s reach. Without them, they descended into chaos.

“Not a lot’s changed,” Smith said. “I mean the bullpen, and (we’re) still looking for a couple guys to step up with some consistency. … And we’re going into a day like today on Sunday with a really good hitting team, we’ve got to be able to throw more than just fastballs for strikes.”

But this was just one of Michigan’s problems. Like Smith said, Nebraska beat the Wolverines “in every facet.” This also included on the offensive end.

Both teams tallied double-digit hitting performances but only one consistently found the scoresheet. Besides from just the score, Michigan outperformed the Cornhuskers in one key metric: runners left on base. And this told the story of the Wolverines’ lackluster three-run total.

While Nebraska left six runners on, Michigan left 10. Even with an 11-hit performance, the Wolverines proved unable to make up for lost runs.

“We figured based on how we were pitching that we were going to have to score some runs today,” Smith said. “We had our chances that we loved a lot … (but) then we didn’t get the hit. … We were going to have to score today. We didn’t do it.”

This has been an issue in past outings for Michigan as well. Against TCU on March 3, it wasted a gem of an outing from O’Halloran in which he struck out 10 batters through six innings, stranding six runners in a winnable game that eventually spiraled out of control. On Friday, O’Halloran once again excelled, allowing only one earned run. But the Wolverines couldn’t back him up, stranding five runners in a two-run loss in extra innings.

To be an elite team, Michigan needs to score runs and not leave opportunities on base. Once again, it proved unable to do so on Sunday, this time against one of its conference’s elite.

All season long, the Wolverines have followed a similar pattern: O’Halloran on Friday, Allen on Saturday, and a committee approach from its sub-par relievers on Sunday. But against the Big Ten’s best, this strategy isn’t going to work. Nebraska currently boasts five batters with batting averages over .300, one of the reasons it was able to effectively pile up runs on Sunday in its blowout win. Michigan’s offense hasn’t proved potent enough to keep up with this type of production, and if one of its aces fails to secure a win, a series win becomes that much more unlikely. That’s what happened on Sunday, and it will continue if the Wolverines don’t find a solution.

“We didn’t get a series win, but that’s going to happen in this competitive conference,” Smith said. “So we’ve just got to learn from whatever mistakes were made, and then realize that we have a lot of baseball left to play a lot of quality opponents.”

If Michigan can find a solution to these issues, its Big Ten prospects will improve. If not, a high finish in the conference seems unlikely, and a team that started out conference play with five consecutive wins will fall short of a high finish in the standings.

Smith is correct that losing a series is part of the game. But when the same mistakes happen week in and week out, it’s not just a normal part of the game. These problems need to be fixed. And fast.

Otherwise, the story of Sunday could be the story of the season.