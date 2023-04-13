In its 13-2 blowout win over Butler on Tuesday, it would be reasonable to assume that the game was never in doubt for the Michigan baseball team. But for a Wolverines team whose offensive production has been a question mark all year, the game’s trajectory was anything but certain, especially as they clung to a slim 2-0 lead through the fourth inning.

That is, until the fifth inning, when Michigan’s offense faced two outs and a 1-2 count in a bases-loaded situation. But when graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis swung his bat at an offspeed pitch inside, he vanquished all of the Wolverines’ uncertainties.

With just one swing of the bat and a ball that flew down the right-field line, Michigan scored three runs. In the blink of an eye, its lead ballooned to 5-0.

And the Wolverines never looked back.

“That (play) was the biggest one,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “The way that we’ve been pitching, it’s never over until it’s over. So as much as we can extend (the lead) in the later innings, that’s huge.”

Smith credited Jefferis for coming up with the defining play to clinch the victory for the Wolverines. But Jefferis’ impact this year hasn’t just been in one moment, but rather in each game he plays for Michigan. In Tuesday’s matchup, his effects on team success showed all over the scoresheet yet again, starting with his patience at the plate.

Jefferis got the offense’s juices flowing consistently. He finished his outing with two walks, showcasing his knack for getting on base from balls, while also picking up a stolen base — his seventh of the season in seven attempts. Not only does Jefferis sport the highest stolen base percentage on the Wolverines’ entire roster, but he also leads the team in stolen bases overall. Despite hitting at a .254 clip, Jefferis still finds ways to make his presence felt on offense. And it’s just a matter of time before the hits, just like his big one on Tuesday, start becoming more routine.

“He’s hit a lot of balls hard,” Smith told The Daily March 17. “So it’s nice to see that he’s getting some hits because he’s had some of the hardest … luck that I’ve seen. But his at-bats have been good from the start of the season to now.”

On Tuesday, the pieces seemed to be falling into place. But even after playing a crucial role in Michigan’s third-straight midweek win, Jefferis remained the team player he always has been.

“I think (the hit) was big,” Jefferis said. “We’re always trying to get the next guy up. (I’m) just trying to keep it going. … I was just looking for something to drop the guys in and just try to keep going to get (senior second baseman Ted Burton) up there. So it was good.”

With a veteran like Jefferis setting the tone for many of the Wolverines’ most crucial victories, his value cannot be overstated. It was showcased in that big hit, but has been present throughout his play.