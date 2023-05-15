Before Sunday, it had been 16 years. Sixteen years since a member of the Michigan baseball team hit for the cycle.

On Sunday, graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis reset the clock on that metric with a four-hit performance against Northwestern. And to make things even sweeter, he did it on Senior Day.

Jefferis, a mainstay all season long for the Wolverines, transferred to Michigan for his final collegiate season from San Diego. From drawing countless crucial walks to making crucial plays on defense, Jefferis’ value and consistency cannot be understated. Holding the leadoff spot all season long is a testament to the experience and stability he brings to a roster that entered the season with many question marks.

“Mr. Steady,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said of Jefferis. “He’s not the biggest dude on the planet. He’s not the biggest player but he plays with a big heart and he’s just super steady. You feel so good when balls are hit to (shortstop) because it’s going to be an out.”

In Sunday’s series finale, that steadiness came from his bat. And it came at a time when it was very much needed for the Wolverines.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Michigan was struggling. Its offensive production was lackluster, leaving much to be desired. After an RBI from senior third baseman Brandon Lawrence, though, the Wolverines knotted the game at three, but still needed a big play to change the trajectory of the game.

When Jefferis walked up to the plate, he did exactly that, going above and beyond what Michigan needed.

With two outs, Jefferis untied the game with one crack of the bat, hitting a three-run home run to give the Wolverines a 6-3 lead, his first home run of the season. Suddenly, Michigan was back in control, just like it was on Friday and Saturday. After difficulties to start the game, “Mr. Steady” was the one who re-established the status quo for the Wolverines.

“(It was) awesome,” Jefferis said. “Glad it finally came. But it was great to do it on Senior Day (with) everybody here.”

But that wasn’t Jefferis’ only game-defining play of the day. After Michigan allowed a two-run seventh inning, the Wildcats remained in striking distance. Once again, the Wolverines needed someone to step up and add some run support. And once again, Jefferis took it upon himself to do the honors.

With the bases loaded, Jefferis hit a triple, scoring all three of his teammates. In the process, he secured the first cycle of his collegiate career. Michigan’s lead ballooned up to seven runs, and it was in prime position to secure a much-needed series sweep after a lackluster weekend against Minnesota.

“I was just going up (to the plate) trying to score runs,” Jefferis said. “(I wanted to) keep (the momentum) going. It was awesome.”

For a player who consistently makes big plays, Jefferis went above and beyond on Sunday in his best performance in the maize and blue. Smith may have called Jefferis Mr. Steady, but his performance at the plate was anything but routine.