Throughout the 2022 season, junior outfielder Clark Elliott proved what he was capable of at the top of the Wolverines’ lineup. That reputation is now paying off. Elliott’s name was called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

As one of the Big Ten’s top baseball prospects, it was no surprise Elliott was the first Michigan player to hear his name called. Going No. 69 overall to the Oakland Athletics, Elliott offers a valuable contribution with his bat to the Athletics’ farm system.

Elliott, who was already a top prospect heading into the 2022 season, exploded offensively in his junior season. He touted a .337 batting average, .460 on-base percentage and slugged .630 while leading the Wolverines in home runs, RBIs, walks and OPS.

Elliott has proven what he can do in the batter’s box, and his dangerous combination of power, speed and plate discipline positioned him as a valuable prospect. Whether at the plate or on the base paths, he places exorbitant pressure on the opposing pitcher. Defensively, in the outfield, his speed enables quick reflexes that facilitate some spectacular defensive plays.

His impressive numbers are backed up by the eye test, with Elliott spectacular on-field performances drawing attention..

Elliott helped lead the Wolverines to their Big Ten Tournament victory and was named Most Outstanding Player on the back of his six hits, seven RBIs and eight runs over five games.

And his success stems from more than just individual performance. Elliott’s ability to be a team player has aided in his success both at a personal and team level.

“My teammates here, they’ve been right by me for this whole entire journey,” Elliott said after being named Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player. “That’s a team award. … The coaches and teammates have had my back since the beginning.”

Elliott’s combination of skills on the field and team first mentality that comes from his experience and age make him a strong prospect.

And clearly Oakland agreed, as it will take a chance on the Michigan outfielder and see what he can do at the professional level.