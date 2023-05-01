The Michigan baseball team’s weekend series have been akin to a familiar rhythm throughout its unpredictable season:

“Steady Eddie” junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran anchoring Friday with dominance, junior right-hander Chase Allen with a gritty Saturday outing and then a spotty bullpen performance on Sunday which typically leads to a blowout loss.

Michigan’s inability to close out series with wins has been well-documented across its Big Ten series.

But now, those Saturday starts are uncertain as well, due to traditional Saturday starter junior right-hander Chase Allen enduring a rough stretch. And Allen’s struggle continued after getting shelled in relief of junior right-hander Noah Rennard in Sunday’s 8-5 loss to Oklahoma State.

Allen’s performance provided no regression from the mean of his last two outings. Against Rutgers and Michigan State, he gave up 11 earned runs in 5.1 combined innings.

To shake things up, Michigan coach Tracy Smith moved Allen into a relief role for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys — opting to start Rennard instead.

“Chase has been struggling a little bit lately,” Smith said. “We just thought it was good and important to get off to a good start. … It’s more just changing it up a little bit because Chase has been struggling a little bit in the last couple starts.”

But even in his new relief role, Allen’s nightmarish stretch continued.

Taking the ball from Rennard with the Wolverines facing a 2-0 deficit, Allen allowed six earned runs to permit Oklahoma State’s insurmountable lead.

After allowing a run in the top of the third, Allen seemed to settle in with a 1-2-3 fourth inning. But that efficiency was short-lived.

Cowboys center fielder Zach Ehrhard took the second pitch Allen threw in the fifth inning over the left field wall, and then Allen loaded the bases with just one out. And even after a mound visit by Smith, Allen remained in the game.

“I like to allow (guys like Allen) to work out and grow through their own ‘mess’ that they’ve created,” Smith said. “And that happened to be one of those situations. Chase kind of pitched himself into it, but I think Chase is a good pitcher. He’s going to help us as we complete the season, (and) I wanted him to have the opportunity to pitch himself out of it.”

Despite the decision, Allen could not get out of the jam.

On a full count, Oklahoma State third baseman Tyler Wulfert hit a two-RBI double to remove Allen from the game, ending his campaign early. Michigan junior right-hander Ryan Zimmer then let in both of the baserunners Allen allowed to put Michigan in an 8-1 hole.

While a weak showing in a non-conference series against ranked opponents may not seem like a grave concern, this string of bad starts is becoming a pattern for Allen. And without Allen’s success on the mound, the Wolverines could face even more danger in their remaining Big Ten series.

His current 7.38 ERA is nearly twice as high as last year, especially considering it was 4.01 a year ago and over a point lower than O’Halloran’s 5.44 ERA. If Allen cannot figure out his command issues, Michigan’s weekend aspirations will be more dependent on Rennard, senior left-hander Jacob Denner and other relievers that may have to pitch in key situations for the first time.

Given all these unknowns, the importance of Allen returning to dominance looms large for Michigan heading into its last three conference series.

And if that doesn’t change, those Saturdays and Sundays will be an even greater question.