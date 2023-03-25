Junior right-hander Chase Allen has not had the prettiest start to the season with plenty of ups and downs across his five previous starts.

But while the conditions weren’t pretty on Saturday against Penn State, Allen steadied the ship for the Michigan baseball team in its 12-3 win.

In doing so, he created a gritty statline, only allowing two earned runs off nine hits across 5.2 innings to go along with five strikeouts.

“It’s a quality start,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “… Baseball starts in the middle of the diamond, so if you get a quality start, which we did out of (Allen) today, you give yourself a chance to win. … It fuels the vibe of everybody out there when your pitcher’s out there competing and throwing strikes and being aggressive.”

And as the rest of the Wolverines’ lineup was fueled by Allen’s start, he was able to settle in on the mound. This has been important for Allen, whose ERA has ticked up so far compared to last year from 4.01 to 5.40. But because of his teammates behind him, who had no errors compared to the Nittany Lions’ three, and trust from the coaching staff, he got the job done against Penn State.

“All I got to do is throw the rock,” Allen said. “Because (the) pitching coach is calling the pitch and all I got to do is deliver it to a catcher who I have a lot of trust in so that makes it really easy, and knowing that I got seven other guys behind me waiting to play.”

This flow state attitude was pivotal for Allen in scrambling out of jams in multiple innings, as he allowed Nittany Lions hitters to reach base in every inning except the first.

As he was battling in pesky at-bats, compiling a staggering 105 pitches without even finishing the sixth inning, Allen also had to ward off blustery conditions. Winds were blowing around 25 miles per hour throughout the game with scattered onslaughts of precipitation. Fly balls often swirled around in the air, creating far from ideal conditions to pitch in.

Yet Allen and his teammates came together around the blustery conditions, contributing to their dominant performance overall.



“I think one thing about being a Michigan baseball player is that you embrace (the weather),” Allen said. “There was a point where it started to wind and rain/snow pretty hard, and our dugout actually got more energized and so we embrace that full-force. I think (what’s) pretty cool about going to Michigan is that we almost see it as an advantage.”

That mental edge helped Allen to find his command despite the wind, and help the Wolverines get plenty of run support to back him up as the Penn State pitching and fielding faltered, giving Allen his third win of the season.

And if he can keep turning in those kinds of performances, that bodes well for Michigan as a collective pitching force. So far, it’s relied extensively on junior right-hander Connor O’Halloran to take control at the mound. But with Allen slowly regaining improved form, he could provide a crucial second arm to help round out the unit.

Baseball is a long, grueling season with natural ups and downs throughout, especially for pitchers. Although his ERA is currently higher than last year, outings like Saturday for Allen will continue to bring that statistic down and add more Saturday victories to the Wolverines’ win total.