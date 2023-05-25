After a round one drubbing at the hands of Iowa, the Michigan baseball team found itself with its back against the wall against a familiar foe. Facing Illinois, which the Wolverines took two games out of three against earlier in the season, they did just enough on Wednesday to extend their stay in Omaha.

In the win-or-go-home game in the loser’s bracket, Michigan (27-27 overall, 14-12 Big Ten) took the upper hand with an early offensive explosion to down the Fighting Illini (25-27, 12-14) by a score of 6-3.

Despite ultimately gaining the upper hand, the Wolverines had to be patient to break their spell of cold hitting. Leaving a combined five runners on base in the first two innings, they struck at last in the third.

Senior left fielder Tito Flores got the offense moving with a leadoff single, directly followed by an RBI triple from senior second baseman Ted Burton. Later in the inning, senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel blasted a three-run shot to expand the lead to four runs. Michigan wasn’t done, though, as freshman third baseman Mitch Voit got in on the action with another deep triple, brought home just two batters later by graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis to end the scoring.

With their bats ablaze after the third inning, the pressure shifted to the Wolverines’ pitchers and defense to hold down Illinois and send them packing.

Senior right-hander Noah Rennard, once a reliever who was thrust into a starting role after an injury to junior right-hander Chase Allen, has flourished in the spot so far. With the season on the line, he continued his success. Rennard threw four scoreless innings before slowing in the top of the fifth inning and allowing two runs shortly before his exit.

From there, he handed off to senior left-hander Jacob Denner to continue the game. Denner has thrown significant innings as a starter recently, but with the season on the line Michigan had to do whatever it took to win. Although Denner ceded one more run, he kept the Wolverines ahead going into the final stretch of play.

Denner’s quick blemish didn’t repeat, as he struck out four batters in his first 2.2 innings, holding onto the lead while the Michigan offense fell dormant.

As rain began to pour into the stadium, the Wolverines’ offense was anything but doused. Jefferis smashed a well-needed insurance solo shot to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning. While ultimately leaving the inning with just the one run, the momentous blast moved the needle and extended the Michigan’s lead with just three outs left for the Illini’s offense.

To keep the season alive, the Wolverines turned again to Denner to close out the game. Adding to his strikeout total, he fanned the first two batters, closing the game to keep Michigan’s Cinderella hopes alive.