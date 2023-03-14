Last season, the Michigan baseball team captured the Big Ten tournament title and was one win from advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals despite a fifth-place finish in the conference regular season. The Wolverines and Maryland were the last two Big Ten teams standing — both losing in NCAA regional finals.

While the Terrapins appear poised to return to contention in 2023, a similar run doesn’t look like it is in the cards for Michigan this year — and turnover is to blame. Former coach Erik Bakich left for Clemson, taking shortstop Riley Bertram and right-hander Willie Weiss with him. All-conference players outfielder Clark Elliot, outfielder Joe Stewart and third baseman Matt Frey all graduated or were drafted — and senior catcher Jimmy Obertop suffered an injury that has kept him sidelined this season.

Who can dethrone the Wolverines and compete alongside Maryland as one of the last Big Ten teams playing this summer? Similar to last season, teams like Rutgers and Iowa are sure to be nestled in the standing’s upper echelon. Indiana and Nebraska are already demonstrating signs of vast improvement. Two other teams — Ohio State and Northwestern — introduced new coaches just like Michigan, and the impact of a new voice at the helm remains to be seen. With the first home weekend series upcoming, The Daily breaks down how the conference stacks up in 2023:

The Favorites

The Terrapins enjoyed an illustrious 2022 campaign, winning the Big Ten regular season for the first time in school history while setting a myriad of program records along the way — including home runs, hits, doubles, RBI and slugging percentage. The individual accolades were numerous too. Coach Rob Vaughn won Big Ten Coach of the Year, outfielder Chris Alleyne won Player of the Year and left-hander Ryan Ramsey threw a perfect game. Postseason hardware, however, alluded the Terrapins, as they were eliminated by Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and by UConn in the NCAA Regionals.

In 2023, Maryland will look to build off — and ultimately surpass — its historic 2022 campaign. It returns six all-Big Ten awardees: second baseman Kevin Keister, third baseman Nick Lorusso, right-hander Jason Savacool, shortstop Matt Shaw, catcher Luke Shliger and right-hander Nick Dean. The Terrapins already lead the conference in home runs with 23, just like in 2022, when they blasted 137 long balls — over forty more than second place.

Maryland currently sits at a modest 8-7, but four of those losses came against perennial powerhouse Vanderbilt and 2022 NCAA champion Ole Miss.

Rutgers, another favorite this year, suffered through a season of ‘almosts’ in 2022 — the runner-up in both Big Ten regular season play and the conference tournament. This left them at the will of the selection committee, which ultimately passed over sending the Scarlet Knights to their first NCAA Tournament since 2007. Rutgers lost lots of production in the offseason, but still returned key contributors including outfielder Ryan Lasko, first baseman Chris Brito and second baseman Josh Kurado-Grauer. Freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen boasts a .469 batting average with 16 RBI. Despite the talent, the Scarlet Knights have stumbled out of the gate with a record of 7-7 to start the season.

Unlike Maryland and Rutgers, No. 22 Iowa has started 2023 right where they left off in 2022. Last season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year Keaton Anthony and Wofford transfer Brennen Dorighi lead the offense while the pitching staff possess the lowest runs allowed in the conference. The Hawkeyes hold an 11-3 record that includes a win over No. 1 LSU — earning them the sole Big Ten top 25 ranking.

The Potential Contenders

Indiana leads the pack of teams destined for significant improvement in 2023. Despite finishing below .500 in 2022, the Hoosiers had four all-conference freshmen: catcher Brock Tibbitts, infielder Evan Goforth, third baseman Josh Pyne and outfielder Carter Mathison. Additionally, they bring in the highest ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten. Phillip Glasser owns a .476 batting average and a 1.246 OPS to start the season while 6-foot-8 right-hander Luke Sinnard maintains an undefeated record on the mound. Indiana coach Jeff Mercer hopes to restore the 2013-2014 dominance that now-Michigan coach Tracy Smith reigned over, when Indiana won both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles and appeared in a College World Series.

Similar to the Hoosiers, Nebraska was a sub-.500 team in 2022, but are bound for a boost in the standings — because of formidable hitting. The 2021 Big Ten regular season champions possess four hitters with an OPS over 1.200, seven with a batting average over .300 and eight with multiple home runs. They lead the conference in team batting average and also have committed the fewest number of errors in the field. Cornhusker coach Will Bolt — whose name doubles as a potential impending action for his program — led the team to an upset win over No. 7 Vanderbilt on March 3.

Illinois earned a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten a year ago — and all signs point to another year of contention for the Fighting Illini. 2022 all-conference honorees third baseman Branden Comia and outfielders Cam McDonald and Danny Doligale all return — propelling Illinois to win two out of three games against No. 22 Southern Mississippi in late February.

Penn State and Purdue — who finished sixth and seventh in the Big Ten in 2022, respectively — should both be back in the mix in 2023. The Nittany Lions return all-conference honorees catcher Josh Spiegel and first baseman Anthony Steele while right-hander Travis Luensmann is undefeated in three starts on the mound thus far. The Boilermakers return First-Team All-Big Ten designated hitter CJ Valdez, while right-hander Kyle Iwinski boasts a 1.40 ERA through two starts.

The Rest

Ohio State fired its coach, Greg Beals, after last season’s eleventh-place finish. New hire Bill Mosiello prompted an infusion of 11 transfers — in addition to 2022 returner left-hander Isiah Coupet, owner of the best ERA in the conference.

Although Michigan State suffered through a second-to-last-place finish in 2022, its offense has been potent to start the 2023 season. First baseman Brock Vradenburg holds a .431 batting average and a 1.387 OPS — both top three in the conference. Second baseman Trent Farquhar is also hitting above .400 while shortstop Mitch Jebb is a top-fifty MLB draft prospect. If the Spartans can find consistent pitching, they will be contenders.

Minnesota coach John Anderson has enjoyed a fruitful forty-year stretch at the helm for the Golden Gophers, guiding the team to 11 regular season and 10 Big Ten tournament titles. But being the only team not to have an all-conference player on their roster in 2022 and a 2-14 start to 2023 warns of a uncharacteristically bad season.

Northwestern experienced an exodus of players and coaches alike following the 2022 campaign, as coach Spencer Allen resigned and a host of lineup staples transferred out of Evanston. The Wildcats own the unfortunate statistics of the highest conference ERA and nobody hitting above .300 with more than 20 at-bats. A winless start to the 2023 season highlights a tumultuous road ahead for new-hire Jim Foster.

While Maryland’s returning talent and experience threatens to entrench them as the repeat team to beat, no squad has won back-to-back regular season championships since now-Michigan coach Tracy Smith’s 2014 Hoosiers in the variance-rich conference — music to the ears of Iowa, Rutgers and the rest of the Big Ten.