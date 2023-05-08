A lot depended on sophomore outfielder Joe Longo in the top of the ninth inning of the Michigan baseball team’s Saturday contest with Minnesota.

After leading for the entirety of the afternoon — and dropping the series opener on Friday — the Wolverines saw their 2-0 cushion eradicated in the half inning prior; the Golden Gophers chased junior right-hander Noah Rennard out of the game with consecutives one-out singles, then capitalized on the relief personified by freshman right-hander Mitch Voit with two immediate walks before punctuating the rally with a bases-loaded double from Minnesota second baseman Brady Counsell and ultimately capturing a 4-2 lead.

Michigan suddenly found itself staring at a series loss, if not a sweep, to a Gopher squad that limped into the weekend with the third-worst Big Ten record and hadn’t won a conference series since its inaugural matchup with Ohio State more than a month ago.

But the Wolverines threatened to respond in the top of the ninth — loading the bases, bringing the tying run to scoring position and the go-ahead run to the basepaths — preserving the life of a possible series win they needed while actively jostling for position in a crowded league. In this game and potentially season-altering spot, Michigan coach Tracy Smith decided to pinch hit Longo, hoping he could summon his early-season hot streak to stave off another loss.

But Longo couldn’t deliver — sending a 2-1 pitch skipping to Counsell, who backhanded the grounder, stepped on second base himself and then rifled the ball to first for an inning and game ending, series-deciding double play — a microcosm of the offensive stagnation that plagued the Wolverines all weekend.

Mustering just six runs all weekend, Michigan (23-22 overall, 10-8 Big Ten) lost two out of three games to the Gophers (14-31, 7-11), a team touting league bottom numbers in batting average, runs scored, home runs, RBI, slugging and on-base percentage.

“The offensive approaches were not good,” Smith said. “… I don’t think we were focused. Across the board, we did a terrible job. … From an offensive standpoint, just bad all weekend.”

That lack of quality offensive approaches was most evident in the opening game. Minnesota tagged junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran for three runs in the first inning of the series opener — placing the onus on the Wolverines’ bats to respond.

But such a response wasn’t going to happen against left-hander Tucker Novotny; the Gophers’ ace hurled six scoreless innings, dazzling in his best start of the season en route to just his second win of his freshman campaign. The Minnesota relievers also held the Michigan lineup quiet, blanking it for the remaining three innings and sealing the Wolverines’ fourth shutout loss, 4-0.

Despite another lackluster offensive performance on Saturday, Michigan seemed poised to eke out a victory — up 2-0 with five more outs to obtain — but the Gophers rallied to score four in the bottom of the eighth, and the Wolverines’ offense couldn’t overcome the late deficit.

“Two runs in eighteen innings off a staff with an ERA of six or seven,” Smith said. “ … We didn’t execute. That clearly has to get better.”

Losers of five of its last six games, in danger of falling below .500 and getting swept by a conference opponent for the first time this season, Michigan required a herculean performance on the mound to overcome its offensive struggles in Sunday’s game.

That’s exactly what it got out of senior left-hander Jacob Denner.

Pitching with an early lead thanks to a three-run home run from senior right fielder Joey Velasquez, Denner delivered the best outing of his career — allowing just five hits and one run while compiling seven strikeouts through nine complete innings. Denner reached a career high in pitches thrown with 122, earning his first win of the season in a 4-1 Michigan victory, salvaging an otherwise disastrous weekend.

“What Denner did today is put the team on his back and carry us to a win,” Smith said. “… The deeper into the game (he went), he was more effective. He threw an unbelievable game for us, which we needed, because every win at this point is crucial to get to the Big Ten Tournament.”

Coming into the weekend seemingly locked into that tournament — and even flirting with the idea of a regular season crown — a one-win series erases any hopes of a league title and puts the Wolverines on the precipice of being on the wrong side of the Big Ten Tournament’s line of demarcation come late May.

A remaining schedule consisting of Northwestern and Ohio State — the bottom two teams in the conference — should be enough for the Wolverines to qualify.

But if the offensive stagnation that afflicted Michigan against Minnesota continues, that is not a certainty.