No team ever wants to see one of its players go down with injury, especially a star player. While the loss always stings, there is one thing that it also always creates — opportunity.

When the Michigan baseball team lost its star, senior catcher Jimmy Obertop, to an arm injury during pre-season games last fall, opportunity is exactly what was created in his absence. Junior Gabe Sotres slid into his spot behind the plate, but the designated hitter spot and the corner outfield positions remained up for grabs.

Since the beginning of this season, these positions have remained fluid. It came down to four outfielders for the three spots: senior Jake Marti, sophomore Joe Longo, senior Tito Flores and senior Joey Velazquez. To keep one of those four out of the lineup each game was a hard decision to make for Michigan coach Tracy Smith, but he could manage it with a one-man-out rotation.

However, the return of Obertop — who can only play in the designated hitter spot due to injury — changed that dynamic on Friday.

“Pre-Jimmy there was four guys going for three spots,” Smith said Friday. “With (Obertop) taking the designated hitter spot now, it’s those same four guys going for two spots.”

With the open spots now limited to two instead of three, Smith has to choose between seasoned veterans and players who capitalized on opportunities in Obertop’s absence.

Marti is a senior switch hitter who is on pace for a career-high in games played this season. He has played both corner outfield positions, capitalizing on the newfound game time more than any of the other three players. With career-highs in hits, home runs and slugging percentage, Marti’s versatility puts him in contention for a spot — but the competition is fierce.

Another player who has capitalized on the opportunity is Longo. The sophomore saw no game action in his freshman year, but solidly earned the designated hitter spot for most of this season. Longo has the fourth-highest batting average on the team and has been a spark plug in the box, although he seemed to be the early odd man out with Obertop’s return — only appearing in one of three games since.

“(Longo) is going to be in big spots,” Smith said reassuringly. “He’s gonna be a big part of this.”

Recently beginning to play both corner outfield positions, Longo isn’t going to remain the odd man out each game, but his lack of experience in the field certainly hinders his place in the mix.

On the contrary, one player who has all the experience in the world is Flores. The senior has had an up-and-down season thus far after a strong two seasons prior, but slight resurgence against rival Michigan State this past weekend keeps hopes high for the veteran.

“What you want your veteran to do is to lead by example,” Smith said. “I thought (Flores) did an excellent job of that (Friday).”

Flores’ struggles statistically — currently at a career low .215 average — would appear to be reason to keep him on the bench, but his presence and history of success keep him at the back of Smith’s mind.

Finally, Velazquez has rare power behind his bat but has also struggled like his counterpart Flores. He is down more than .100 points in slugging percentage from last season, and at one point was batting as low as .080. His early season slump seems to be in the past, though, as he has worked up to a respectable .262 average since.

Talk around Velazquez’s spot in the lineup can be summed up by his performance in Wednesday’s loss over Toledo. Velazquez smashed a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning, but he followed it with clumsy and costly fielding that resulted in an error and ultimately a bad loss for the Wolverines. His power is hard to come by, but his case needs to be solidified by better fielding.

“It’s probably gonna be a little bit of matchup, it’s going to be a little bit of who’s got the hot hand,” Smith said. “We feel competent with all of them, and from a coaching standpoint that’s a really good problem to have.”

Through any and all evaluations, these four players turn out to be similar in what they bring to the table for Michigan. While hailing from different directions to earn their spots, they have marginal differences in most statistical categories — making the decision to play two while the other two sit and watch even harder.

However, as Smith acknowledged, having too many qualified players is not a bad problem to have. And going forward, one of Smith’s biggest decisions will be based on feel, trust and the hot hand.