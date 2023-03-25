In the top of the fourth inning, things were looking bleak for the Michigan baseball team.

The Wolverines trailed Penn State, 2-1, and the Nittany Lions had two runners on base with only one out. But in the next at-bat, graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis whipped the ball to senior second baseman Ted Burton, who sent it to fifth-year senior first baseman Jake Marti for a crucial double play to escape the inning unscathed.

That play kick started an eventful fourth inning for Michigan, one that contributed to the Wolverines winning their Big Ten opener over Penn State to end a two-game losing streak streak.

And although the season-high run total for Michigan was the topic of discussion for the Wolverines, Michigan’s solid defensive output cannot be overlooked.

In the contest, junior left-handed ace Connor O’Halloran once again set the tone for the Wolverines. O’Halloran pitched eight innings in the outing, surrendering only four earned runs and striking out seven batters. Yet again, O’Halloran proved to be a crucial part of Michigan’s winning equation.

“He’s done it again,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said in reference to O’Halloran’s performance. “Every single time he’s handled the baseball for us, he’s given us a chance to win.”

O’Halloran’s intensity on the mound isn’t surprising to anyone on the Wolverines’ roster. On Friday, he took it one step further, staying in the game in the eigth inning to defend against the runners he had allowed on base.

Even while showing visible signs of fatigue, O’Halloran competed. The runners he put on base were his to deal with, and he wanted his teammates to know it.

“He was getting tired,” Smith said. We could see that (and) he even knew it. But his words out of his mouth (were) like, ‘I want to keep the game because those are my runs out there.’ And … you like a guy that wants to be out there. … I thought he did an excellent job of giving our team a chance to win.”

Smith has been vocal about how strong defense is what he wants to see from his players. For Michigan, a strong defensive effort has often made games winnable, and this mantra has translated over to players such as Burton as well.

Even while sporting a double-digit lead at certain points throughout the game, the Wolverines’ intensity never wavered, because they know just how easily a lead can slip away; they were on the other side of it during Tuesday’s game against Akron.

“In the Big Ten, you’re not going to have a lay-down team,” Burton said. “ … We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas. And whether that’s a 10-run lead or a two-run lead, you’ve got to treat it like it’s a 0-0 ballgame at all times.”

That attitude proved crucial to Michigan’s victory today, just as it has in games throughout the season. And if the Wolverines continue to handle the baseball with care on the defensive end, they may be in for a much more successful season than previously expected.

“If we pitch well and we’re aggressive in the zone (and) we’re not walking people, we’ve got a chance to beat anyone in the country,” Smith said.

Now, like it did in its win over Penn State, Michigan just needs to keep proving its skipper right.