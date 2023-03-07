Michigan coach Tracy Smith has taken an optimistic, slow-paced approach to the start of his first season at the helm of the baseball program.

Smith emphasizes simply identifying weak spots and designating specific training to alleviate them — especially during pressure-filled situations against quality opponents.

“The good part about playing good teams is they expose your weaknesses at every opportunity,” Smith said. “It shows you what your deficiencies are and what we need to do to be better.”

But Smith was quick to articulate the flipside of said challenging matchups:

“The bad part about playing good teams is they expose your weaknesses at every opportunity.”

And over the weekend at the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, those flaws were on full display. The Wolverines (4-7 overall) dropped three consecutive games to formidable No. 10 TCU (7-4), No. 24 Texas Tech (11-2) and No. 14 Louisville (10-1), bringing their losing streak to five.

On Friday, Michigan’s undefeated junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran, the owner of half the squad’s wins, provided another solid start — striking out ten, walking just one and surrendering three runs through seven strong innings.

“I feel pretty good running (O’Halloran) out against anybody,” Smith said.

But unfortunately for the Wolverines’ ace, the Michigan’s hitters couldn’t compliment the quality performance with run support. A mere solitary Horned Frog run would have destined O’Halloran for his first loss of the campaign, as TCU right-handers Ryan Vanderhei and Luke Savage combined for nine shutout innings in a 6-0 loss for the Wolverines.

The bats did come to life on Saturday against Texas Tech, catalyzed by the veteran top-of-the-lineup trio of graduate shortstop Cody Jefferies, senior left-fielder Tito Flores and senior second baseman Ted Burton, who each notched a pair of RBI en route to seven Michigan runs.

But despite the offensive outburst, the Wolverines played catch up for the entirety of the afternoon. The Red Raiders jumped on junior right-hander Chase Allen for six runs before he could notch seven outs — a disappointing showing after a strong eight inning effort earned him a victory versus Cal State Fullerton earlier this week.

Senior right-hander Noah Rennard stabilized the Michigan bullpen with four innings of one-run ball — joining O’Halloran as the only Wolverine pitcher with an ERA under six and more than three innings of work.

When Rennard exited after the sixth inning, the Red Raiders piled on the unfortunately named graduate left-hander Walker Cleveland in the seventh and eighth — pushing three more runs across thanks to three base on balls to put the game out of Michigan’s reach at 10-7.

Having managed one solid pitching and hitting performance through two contests, the Wolverines had an opportunity to put the two together and salvage a victory against Louisville — the team that ended their 2022 season in the NCAA Regionals.

“I could hear a couple of guys talking about (last year),” Smith said. “So there was a little bit of motivation.”

That extra motivation was not enough to compete with an overwhelming Cardinals team, however.

Louisville right-hander Carson Liggett carved through the Michigan order, dazzling with a complete game, one-hit shutout — not allowing a single Wolverines runner to reach scoring position.

Michigan senior left-hander Jacob Denner worked out of trouble in the first two innings, but the onslaught of runs from the Cardinals was inevitable. Louisville scored six in the third, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth before sending the Wolverines home early in the seventh due to the ten-run mercy rule — cruel icing on the cake of an embarrassing weekend for Michigan.

And Smith could not find just one area to blame for the winless weekend:

“It’s all facets right now,” Smith said. “… We’ve not been throwing strikes, we’ve not been taking care of the baseball and we’ve not been hitting. So it’s pretty straightforward at this point.”

The Wolverines’ problems may be straightforward, but the current five-game losing streak, including the weekend sweep — suggests there’s no simple fix.