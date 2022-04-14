This season, the Michigan baseball team has fielded one of its oldest teams ever. The extra year of eligibility granted by the pandemic and shortened 2021 MLB draft incentivized many of the upperclassman and graduate students to return for another year.

Surprisingly though, the Wolverines’ ace is not one of these seasoned veterans with years of starting experience. He’s a player who pitched just six innings before the 2022 season.

Sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran is Michigan’s best pitcher.

And even when it’s glaringly obvious that this is the case, he stays humble and defers credit to his teammates.

“Personally to me (and) the rest of the staff, it doesn’t matter who starts what day,” O’Halloran said. “We’re all going out there just trying to put up quality and quality stars for our team. And with our offense, we know that if we are just able to give them six innings, seven innings plus of minimal runs, we have a really good shot of winning every game.”

O’Halloran has held opponents to the three lowest-scoring games of Michigan’s season, all coming in his four most recent games. His best performance came against Iowa on April 17, when he recorded 13 strikeouts while allowing no walks and surrendering just one run through eight innings in a game that the Wolverines won 2-1.

His shutout against Iowa on March 2 was also key to victory. In a 2-0 win, O’Halloran pushed Michigan through seven innings once again, notching more strikeouts than baserunners allowed.

Without O’Halloran on the mound, the Wolverines would have easily dropped both of those games; they would be below .500 right now.

“He fits nicely,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “He works fast. He throws strikes. … He’s just a good pitcher. Glad he’s on our team.”

O’Halloran projects to be one of the Wolverines’ most important pieces leading into the upcoming matchups with Michigan State and Ohio State. Similar to Michigan, both teams struggle with pitching but have potent bats to compensate. If O’Halloran keeps up his momentum, winning the rivalry games will be a much easier task.

“Well, I know everyone’s definitely hyped up,” O’Halloran said. “I mean, this is what we play for. … These rivalry weekends.”

The biggest themes of this team are older players and bad pitching. O’Halloran is the antithesis. His dominance has been a welcome bright spot in the rotation and, should he continue to blossom, he projects to be the ace for years to come.