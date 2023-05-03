When Michigan coach Tracy Smith explained his reasoning behind moving freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim from the nine spot in the order to the third on April 8, he didn’t mention Kim’s absurd then-.443 batting average. He didn’t point to Kim’s solo home run being the entire Wolverines’ offense the afternoon prior, nor the five-hit, four-RBI masterclass of an offensive game the previous weekend against Illinois that earned Kim Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The decision was rooted in something much simpler.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and it just came to me,” Smith said.

And nearly a month since that lineup transition, Kim’s incredible 2023 season continues. He has started every game since in center field and has been unwavering in his production at the plate, even from the coveted spot in the batting order — the one reserved for a team’s best hitter.

On April 8 — in just his second at-bat from his newly anointed hitting position — Kim rewarded Smith by lining a two-RBI triple down the right field line in the second inning. That hit ended up being the difference in Michigan’s 8-6 win over Nebraska. In a pivotal series-opening game against Michigan State on April 21, Kim’s two-hit, two-RBI day was again the deciding factor in a 5-3 Wolverines victory.

Before a rare hitless showing against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Kim boasted a seven-game hitting streak; since his move, he has had at least one base knock in nine of the 12 contests.

“As the season goes on, young guys quickly turn to veterans,” senior second baseman Ted Burton — whose team-leading OPS sits just four points above Kim’s — said April 22. “… Jonathan Kim has established himself in the lineup and done great.”

And Kim has done more than just establish himself in the lineup. He currently leads the team in slugging percentage and batting average — no small feat for a player who began this season without a consistent starting role.

Kim didn’t collect his first hit until March 10, a multi-hit performance against Kennesaw State that was the genesis of his stardom. He has started every game since, his average peaking at .529 after collecting four hits against Bradley on March 17.

Those two productive games were simply pit stops on Kim’s meteoric, month-long rise from fringe player to arguably best player.

“(Kim is) a monster,” senior outfielder Jake Marti said April 8. “… He’s been progressing greatly. He’s awesome. Really fun to watch.”

The fact that Kim’s progression has continued after his promotion to the most prominent spot in the order — nestled between veteran sluggers Burton and senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop — means Michigan may have found its three hitter for the foreseeable future.

“(Kim’s) playing the game like a guy who’s played the game quite a bit at the college level,” Smith said April 7. “It’s impressive for someone with not a lot of experience at this level. … He’s got a good chance to be a good player certainly for the rest of this year and the remainder of his career at Michigan.”

And Smith owes his newfound luxury — the luxury of knowing who will likely be catalyzing the Wolverines’ offense for the next two to three years — all to his midnight epiphany.