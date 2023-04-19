Following a victory over Illinois on April 1, the Michigan baseball team was brimming with optimism.

Despite an abundance of roster upheaval, a tumultuous offseason and a brutal start to their 2023 campaign, the Wolverines had stormed out of the gate in Big Ten play — winning their first five games and bolting to the top of the conference standings.

“It’s huge,” senior right-hander Noah Rennard said of completing a three-game sweep of Penn State on March 26. “Our non-conference schedule was a little bit of a wringer. … I think the guys just got tired of losing. … Everyone across the board has been hitting and pitching a lot better.”

Michigan coach Tracy Smith echoed that sentiment after the series with the Fighting Illini on April 2:

“It’s nice to see the hard work paying off,” Smith said. “Guys are playing looser. There’s a lot of Big Ten season left to play but I think it’s off to a nice start.”

But since their initial hot streak, the Wolverines have struggled to sustain that success. The team immediately suffered an 11-1 setback on Apr. 2 to end the series against Illinois, before mustering merely one victory in consecutive weekends versus Nebraska and Rutgers.

Just like that, the honeymoon phase was over.

Halfway through the conference schedule, Michigan is tied for fifth place and jostling for position amid a crowded pack of schools. If the slump persists, the Wolverines’ chances of making the Big Ten Tournament are in jeopardy.

The most prominent reason for the recent series of underwhelming results is a prevailing lack of pitching depth. In the past three series finales — all losses — the staff has yielded a combined 28 runs, averaging over nine per contest. Last Friday, after junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran was pulled after one inning and a bullpen day ensued, the Scarlet Knights tallied 13.

And solutions have yet to be discovered on the current roster. Smith couldn’t keep from mentioning the potential influx of new arms over the offseason to assuage the persistent problem.

“This is who we are at this point,” Smith said Apr. 9, after six different bullpen arms surrendered 11 runs to the Cornhuskers. “Guys are going to have to get better. … Those clearly are issues that … we’re looking at the future through recruiting, making sure we have the arm piece covered.

“We’ve got to be able to throw more than just fastballs for strikes,” Smith continued. “We didn’t do a good job with that out of the pen. … We figured based on how we were pitching … on Sunday we are going to have to score. Today we didn’t do it.”

Smith is right — the offense isn’t blameless either. While series finales have served as batting practice for opposing hitters, recent series openers have highlighted the Wolverines’ inconsistencies at the plate. Against Rutgers and Nebraska on successive Fridays, Michigan scored a combined one run — and was even held hitless for seven innings facing Nebraska left-hander Emmett Olson.

Performances like that are the reason the Wolverines’ offense leads the Big Ten in strikeouts and ranks in the bottom three in practically every hitting statistic: batting average, runs scored, total hits, home runs, slugging percentage, on base percentage and RBI.

“I don’t think we’ve hit our stride,” Smith said on Sunday. “We’re doing OK but not really firing on all cylinders. I think there’s better play in us.”

But Smith was quick to pull the lens back and afford an optimistic perspective for his squad. Despite the recent ugly stretch, Michigan sits at 7-5 in the league — nestled comfortably in the eight-team Big Ten Tournament that begins in late May, whose automatic bid represents the Wolverines’ only hope to make the subsequent NCAA Tournament.

“It’s encouraging from the standpoint that we haven’t played great baseball collectively but we’re still a couple games over .500 in the league,” Smith said. “Everything is still in front of us. … We still control our own destiny.”

Fortunately for Michigan, what lies in front of it is a less-than-menacing latter half of the schedule. After this weekend’s rivalry match with Michigan State, a team that beat them 15-8 in February, the Wolverines will play Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State — all teams at the bottom of the standings, two of which have won 10 total games or less.

That soft upcoming schedule should be enough for Michigan to hold or improve on its current fifth-place standing and remain above the threshold for tournament qualification.

But with the way the Wolverines are playing as of late, there are no guarantees.