There’s a saying that expectations can only set you up for disappointment.

And heading into the final stretch of the regular season sitting at third in the Big Ten with the three remaining series against the bottom of the conference, the Michigan baseball team did not shy away from its aspirations.

“The emphasis for us is win the conference (and) try to position ourselves to do something that hasn’t been done for a long time,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said May 3.

Fifteen years since the program’s last Big Ten regular season championship, Smith has referenced the goal of ending that drought on numerous occasions — and his aspirations seemed realistic. The hopes of recreating last year’s magical run in Omaha were also coming into view.

But the Wolverines — while not mathematically eliminated — saw those regular season goals go by the wayside Saturday as sophomore pinch hitter Joe Longo grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, punctuating the frustrating series loss to Minnesota.

“(Saturday’s) game was kind of a gut check — it’s a tough one to lose,” senior left-hander Jacob Denner said. “And we understand where we are. Our backs are somewhat against the wall.”

Michigan was not expecting to have its back against the wall after this past weekend’s series, entering the matchup eyeing a historic achievement in Smith’s first season with the program.

But now, the Wolverines find themselves staring down that small but growing possibility of missing the Big Ten Tournament altogether.

Michigan, 10-8 in the Big Ten, is in a four-way tie for fifth place in the conference with ninth-place Illinois on the outside looking in at 11-10.

Closer to the cut-line of the Big Ten than that top seed, the Wolverines are reframing their goals coming out of their disappointing weekend.

“Every win at this point is crucial to get that Big Ten Tournament,” Smith said May 7.

Amid multiple disappointing moments across the season, Michigan has often found resilience and the ability to pick itself up off the mat.

Following a nasty seven-game skid at the tail end of non-conference play, culminating in an “embarrassing” midweek loss to Oakland, the Wolverines responded by winning 11 of their next 14 games — including their first five in Big Ten play.

And on Sunday, Michigan salvaged a game from the weekend despite back-to-back missed opportunities Friday and Saturday.

After leaving a combined 15 runners on base in the first two games, a three-run home run by senior right fielder Joey Velazquez in the first inning gave the Wolverines a much-needed early jolt to finally cash in with runners on. This early lead was consolidated with a complete game by Denner, his best career outing coming when his team desperately needed it.

“As a team, we embrace that (challenge),” Denner said. “And the coaching staff has done a great job putting us in positions before the season that allows us to feel confident when we’re in tougher situations.”

Standing tall amid adversity has been a theme of the season for Michigan. But unlike their “terrible job,” as Smith put it, against Minnesota in towering over weaker opponents, the Wolverines will have to flex their muscles over Northwestern and Ohio State to clinch a spot and a solid seed in the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan’s first expectation — winning the conference regular season — is now nothing more than a pipe dream; however, those Omaha ambitions can still be achieved.

But for those visions to become reality, the Wolverines will likely have to flip that mental switch for good.