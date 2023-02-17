The Michigan baseball team has preached a mindset of proving the doubters wrong in the weeks leading up to Tracy Smith’s first game as head coach.

The Wolverines will have the stage to do just that this weekend, competing in the national spotlight at the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational under the watchful eye of professional scouts and MLB network’s television audiences.

That mindset will face its first test of the season against Fresno State Friday in a battle of programs introducing new head coaches. Longtime pitching coach and former catcher Ryan Overland took the reins for his alma mater after previous coach Mike Batesole announced his retirement in late December.

Similar to the Wolverines, the Bulldogs most recent success came in the 2019 campaign, when they racked up 40 wins and handily won the Mountain West before eventually falling in the regional final to perennial contender Stanford. The past two seasons have not been as kind to the 2008 national champions, as Fresno State has finished with a losing record in both 2021 and 2022.

Playing the Bulldogs in the opening game of the weekend, Michigan could face left-hander Ixan Henderson, a 2022 First Team All-Mountain West awardee who led the Bulldogs in wins and the conference in strikeouts.

Luckily for the Wolverines, their batting lineup features a myriad of right-handed hitters, including senior outfielder Tito Flores, senior infielder Ted Burton, and freshman third baseman Mitch Voit to counter the lefty.

“(Our ceiling) can be anything that the team wants it to be,” Flores said.

That same day, the Wolverines will face Michigan State in the culmination of their opening-day double-header. The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 24-30 campaign in 2022, and they have just one appearance in the NCAA tournament in the past four decades.

Despite the historical struggles, there is reason to believe that 2023 could buck the trend of mediocrity for Michigan State — and shortstop Mitch Jebb is the most prominent rationale.

Jebb led the 2022 Spartans in batting average by 50 points and also set the pace in walks, stolen bases and slugging percentage. The 44th-ranked overall draft prospect by MLB.com was the toughest hitter in the Big Ten to strike out, registering a miniscule 16 in 209 plate appearances.

All-Big Ten freshmen catcher Bryan Broecker and right-hander Ryan Szczepaniak join Jebb as projected bright spots in the Michigan State lineup.

New Michigan pitching coach Brock Huntzinger will have his hands full attempting to contain the Spartan hitters with a staff that earned a 7.00 ERA in 2022.

“No one is out here to take the glory individually”, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran said. “We are all oriented on just winning games”.

The Wolverines will face UC San Diego on Saturday, a program entering just its third season of competition at the Division-1 level. The Tritons are still in search of their first winning campaign in the upper echelon of collegiate baseball, having finished 24-32 and 24-28 in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

“This is a great opportunity for us to introduce our program at the Division-1 level,” UCSD coach Eric Newman said on Wednesday.

Much of the excitement stems from the return of key hitters shortstop Jalen Smith and catcher Emiliano Gonzalez — who both received All-Big West second-team nods for their 2022 contributions. Gonzalez led the Tritons in batting average while Smith set the pace in OBP and slugging.

After three warm-ups on Friday and Saturday, Michigan’s last contest of the weekend on Sunday will be their toughest.

Grand Canyon enters the Desert Invitational shining off a spectacular 2022 campaign, running away with both the WAC regular season and tournament titles and recording a 25-5 conference record. 2022 WAC Coach of the Year Andy Stankiewicz has a plethora of talent at his disposal — both on the mound and at the plate.

Right-hander Daniel Avita dominated in conference play in 2022, despite being just a freshman. Avita earned a 7-1 record behind a 2.69 ERA, winning the 2022 WAC Pitcher of the Year award.

Not to be outdone, shortstop Jacob Wilson is one of the best players Michigan will face all season. Hitting .358 with 12 HR and 65 RBIs a year ago, Wilson was the toughest hitter in the nation to strike out — going down swinging just seven times in 246 plate appearances. Wilson is the ninth ranked overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

The Antelopes also return 2022 first-team all-WAC catcher Tyler Wilson as well as top-100 draft prospect center fielder Homer Bush Jr.

But Tracy Smith couldn’t ask for a more visible stage for his Wolverines to be playing on for opening weekend — and the coaching veteran articulated his excitement for the opportunity in simple terms last week:

“I’m anxious to get back.”