For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by a slew of afflictions.

With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Friday’s affair returned to the ice on Saturday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.

And playing with an ailing cast of characters once again, Michigan (9-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) fell to No. 2 Minnesota (10-4, 6-2) again, 6-3, completing the Golden Gophers’ sweep in a series marred by sickness.

But even with limited options at hand, the Wolverines still tried to remedy the issues that cost them a night prior. Or the ones they could control, at least.

After turtling in its own defensive zone on Friday, trying to limit the damage done against a depleted roster, Michigan switched up its game plan. From puck drop, the Wolverines instead pushed the tempo to create the offense they often lacked the day before.

To some degree, the change worked. Michigan outshot Minnesota by eight in the first period alone — after losing the shot battle by 10 on Friday.

But even with the Wolverines’ increase in shot volume, the Gophers still struck first.

Halfway through the first period, Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe collected the puck at the left dot, ripping a wrister high-left to open the scoring. Gophers forward Rhett Pitlick soon followed that up with a one-timer, before forward Matthew Knies added one on the power play in the second period, solidifying Minnesota’s momentum.

Even down three goals and two skaters, though, Michigan would not give up. With six-and-a-half minutes left in the period, sophomore forward Dylan Duke shoved a loose puck past diving Gopher goaltender Owen Bartoskewicz, cutting the deficit to two.

But Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson soon answered with a goal of his own, sucking some air out of Michigan.

Perhaps that showed most at the second period buzzer, when the bench exploded after freshman forward Rutger Mcroarty netted a last-second goal — only for it to be called too late moments later, as just the latest blow in an endless slew of them.

The Wolverines continued to fight, though. Duke tipped in another shot in the third period from just outside the crease, accounting for his fourth goal on the weekend. But even as sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich quickly responded with a point wrister goal to Nelson’s second goal of the night, Michigan never brought the deficit below two, even before the Gophers scored a 180-foot empty netter.

And as time slipped away, so too did the Wolverines’ chances of pulling off the upset. With barely enough players to field a playable roster, as well as multiple players hobbling over to the bench throughout the game, Michigan was simply hurting too much.

After a week where the Wolverines took enough punches to last an entire season, there simply wasn’t enough left in the tank Saturday to complete the comeback.