From the very first serve the doubles match was tenuous. Down one set, then two, then three, the assumed Michigan dominance came into question.

After falling into that early hole, the Wolverines returned to form in an eventual strong Sunday statement.

The No. 6 Michigan men’s tennis team (16-2 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) prevailed handily over Indiana (7-8, 1-1) on Sunday, winning by a score of 6-1. Despite the tightly contested doubles point, the Wolverines controlled the match the rest of the way, winning six straight points on their way to victory. In the end, Michigan fell just two sets short of its ninth shutout of the season.

“These guys deserve that, they’ve earned it,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “It’s been a fun season so far.”

Despite losing the opening point of every set in doubles play Michigan won handily. The veteran presence of senior Patrick Maloney and graduate student Nick Beaty paved the way for the Wolverines as they won their set 6-3. Junior Ondrej Styler and sophomore Nino Ehrenschneider followed up that success with a 6-3 victory of their own, securing the doubles point for Michigan.

Leading off singles play in singles match number five, Ehrenschneider raced to a 6-1, 6-2 sweep of Ilya Tirapolsky, securing Michigan’s second point of the day.

A determined performance from Styler emerged as the highlight of the afternoon. In back to back sets, Styler was a force to be reckoned with, besting his opponent in dominant 6-1 and 6-4 straight sets. His point put Michigan in a strong position to secure an early win, now up 3-0.

“Styler at number one is playing with so much confidence,” said Steinberg. “He’s been on a roll, one of the main reasons we are where we are.”

In his singles two match, senior Patrick Maloney prevailed with savvy play, winning both sets by a score of 6-3 and securing the Wolverines 13th consecutive victory.

Since beating Illinois on February 11, Michigan has given up one or fewer points in 12 of its 13 matches. It has prevailed in all 13.

Styler’s confident performance reflected that trend of domination by the Wolverines in that 13 game streak. The 25th ranked college player in the nation claims:

“There will be no changes in the coming weeks.”

Though inconsequential for the win, two of the final three matches also fell in the Michigan’s favor. Sophomore Jacob Bickerseth won 6-4, 6-2, and fellow sophomore Gavin Young won 6-2, 6-3.

The Wolverines’ streak has illustrated the “amazing” depth and talent of this year’s team according to Steinberg. He believes that the win is a reflection of the team’s growing confidence.

“When we play with the kind of energy we expect, we’re tough to beat,” Steinberg said.