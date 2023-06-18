For the Bormets, the University of Michigan is nothing short of a family affair.

Sean Bormet was a two-time All-American on the Michigan wrestling team before returning to the program as an assistant coach in 2011. Seven years later, Sean became head coach of the Wolverines — now heading into his sixth season at the helm.

Teri Bormet, Sean’s wife, received her Ph.D. from Michigan in 2013 and now works in data and research analysis for the University.

And their daughter, Zoë, is a rising sophomore midfielder on the Michigan field hockey team.

“As a family, we identify a lot with Michigan,” Sean told The Michigan Daily. “(The University is) a big part of our history and our culture.”

Living in Ann Arbor since second grade, Zoë grew up with Michigan “in (her) bloodline,” as she described to The Daily. She got a glimpse of both the athletic and academic sides of the University through her parents’ respective roles, soon beginning to find her own passion for the maize and blue.

Courtesy of Leah Howard.

“With that, seeing both perspectives, I think I always kind of wanted to end up (at Michigan),” Zoë said. “And I’m so close with my parents and my family, I wanted to stay close to home too.”

As Zoë’s field hockey career began to flourish and she started to explore options at the collegiate level, Sean and Teri pushed her to look beyond Michigan. They didn’t want her to feel obligated to stay in Ann Arbor given their existing connections to the University, in case she wanted to go down a different path.

But Michigan was exactly what Zoë wanted.

“I tried really hard to seriously take all these other amazing places into consideration, but at the end of the day it was just an easy decision for me,” Zoë said. “I love Ann Arbor. I love the University. I love the program here. I love the athletic department and I love being home.”

In choosing Michigan, Zoë found herself with the best of both worlds — her own personal experience as a student-athlete, and her family by her side whenever she wants to pop into her mom’s office to grab lunch or stop by the wrestling facility to say hello to her dad.

Finding that balance, though — especially from an athletics perspective — isn’t always easy.

“(Choosing Michigan) was an easy decision, but it was also a little bit complicated because of course my first thought was ‘Oh, is that going to be weird? How am I going to navigate that? How am I going to navigate even his athletes because (the field hockey players) are great friends with all the wrestlers,’ ” Zoë said.

Before Zoë committed to Michigan, she and her dad sat down and discussed how they would make the situation work. By setting clear boundaries, they have found a dynamic that works best for them.

“I think she has the balance of enough of her own privacy and her own student-athlete world here in Ann Arbor and yet, whenever she wants to step over and jump back into a family circle, she can do it,” Sean said.

Successfully striking that balance has fostered a special connection between Zoë and Sean, rooted in their shared experience of being student-athletes at Michigan.

Last year, Sean helped move Zoë into South Quad Residence Hall — the same building that he lived in during his freshman year as a Wolverine. For Sean, the process evoked a sense of calm coupled with an excitement that his daughter will have some of the same great experiences that he did as a student.

“I know what this place did for me and the impact it had on me going to college here and being a student-athlete here,” Sean said. “I know she’s being challenged, but there’s this overwhelming calm of like, I just know what an unbelievable experience that she’s also going to have here.”

A similar moment of reflection struck Sean later in Zoë’s freshman year, when they went to a Michigan men’s basketball game together.

Sean graduated from the University just a year before Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, becoming friends during their shared time as student-athletes. Sitting in the stands with Zoë as Juwan stood on the court coaching his two sons, Jace and Jett, it reminded Sean of that special connection that he also shares.

“I’m just sitting there thinking, really reflecting on how special Michigan is really that (Juwan) and I are back here as head coaches, and both of our kids are here as student-athletes playing their sports,” Sean said. “It was just super cool for me to just kind of have that connection when I was watching the game.”

Spanning across athletics and academics, the Michigan ties in the Bormet family couldn’t be stronger.

And with those ties have come unique bonds for Sean, Teri and Zoë — ones that make the University even more special to them.