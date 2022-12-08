Position(s): Senior Editor

Section(s): Podcast

Semesters at The Daily: 5

As cliché as it may sound, being a part of The Daily Weekly Podcast at The Michigan Daily has made my college experience. I made amazing friends, grew into a more confident leader and tested my creative limits. I will miss our production meetings where we had the opportunity to collaborate and challenge each other but also spent at least a few minutes at the end of every meeting talking about the most recent Taylor Swift album or how adorable we find President Ono’s Instagram posts. Some of my favorite projects I’ve had the opportunity to work on were our episodes on secret societies on campus, Schlissel’s descent from the presidency and John Vaughn’s movement, “Hail to The Victims”.

Thank you to my rocks, Kayla and Doug, for being great friends, confidants and exemplary leaders to our team. I can’t wait to see all that you do in life (TDW reunion 2032?). Shout out to our former Managing Editor Gerry Sill who set us up for success. As for our younger members, I thank you in advance for keeping our little pod alive and thriving in the years to come. I will miss you, but I will continue to cheer you on from the sidelines. Good luck!