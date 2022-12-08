Position(s): Editorial Page Editor, Senior Editor, Columnist

When I chose to attend the University of Michigan, I did not even think about the possibility of journalism, let alone editing or managing, at one of the premier student news organizations in the country. Fast forward three and a half years, and I am sad to be leaving an institution which surprisingly gave me so many opportunities and memories.

The summer before my sophomore year was marred with this new pandemic world we lived in as well as immense social unrest following a litany of police brutality cases. I remember exclaiming my distaste of many who cast aside CDC guidelines in favor of partying or seeing friends to Joel, the former EPE. At the time, he was on the Opinion section and advised me to write about my feelings and join the section. While I didn’t join my first semester, I did my second semester sophomore year and I wrote that article, which I think was a pretty good first article.

My time on Opinion started as a columnist, when I wrote some decent columns about whatever political issue I was interested in at the time as well as attended every Zoom editboard. In fact, I distinctly remember seeing Julian interact with these editboard issues and thinking to myself how much I did not like him. Fast forward two years and a summer of living together, and I can truly say I was incredibly wrong in my initial analysis.

Overall, my initial impression of the virtual COVID-19-era Opinion section was that it was just a club with some interesting people; however, I was incredibly wrong. After a semester of writing, Joel pushed me to apply to be a senior editor over the summer. While I didn’t think I was at all qualified, I applied and to my surprise I was chosen. I can’t thank Joel and Liz enough for pushing me to take that leap and specifically Joel for guiding me through the process of becoming a senior editor and later an EPE.

After a summer of being an SE, I realized that I was kind of starting to love Opinion journalism, something I didn’t think would be possible considering I did not ever intend to have a career in journalism. Joel and Liz convinced me to apply back as a SE for the fall semester, and I was chosen again. That semester was the first time I stepped into the newsroom and met some truly amazing people in person for the first time.

After two semesters of being an SE, Joel and I sat down and he told me to seriously consider being EPE. While I still didn’t think I was qualified, Joel showed immense confidence in me, and I trusted him. Julian and I ran for EPE and you all elected us, which led to one of the most stressful yet fun and fulfilling years of my life. I remember Joel walking me through how to publish articles over zoom, checking in with me throughout the semester to see how things were going and even leaning on him for advice when it came to certain content we should or should not be publishing, and I could not have done this job without his help.

Fast forward to today and numerous stressful and fun nights at the newsroom, and I can truly say that the most surprising thing about being a managing editor has not been engaging with inspiring content on a daily basis, but meeting some incredible people.

Starting within the section, the first person I want to shoutout is Julian. I can’t begin to thank Julian for all the work we have done together or the amount of time he has given to this section and paper. Julian has kept Opinion afloat in times when I haven’t been able to, and for that I am incredibly grateful. Julian is so passionate about this paper that I am not surprised he decided he wanted to do this again, and I don’t think there is anyone better for EPE.

To the other future EPE Quin. Quin has transformed within his time on The Daily. I remember Quin joining and being the most shy, soft spoken person ever. He went to elections his first semester and was the only columnist there, but now he is getting ready to take the reins as EPE, and I could not be more proud of him.

To our Senior Editors both this semester and last semester, I can’t thank you enough for all your help and service to the paper. It is the most thankless job there is on this section, and we threw a lot at you guys and you were able to perform admirably. Through all the late nights and missed deadlines, I knew I could always count on you guys, and that’s not something I took for granted.

Lastly, our columnists were some of the most fun and inspiring people to work with. We couldn’t do anything we do without you guys, and I am eternally grateful to have met you, heard your opinions and worked with you all on a daily basis.

Outside of Opinion there are so many people I could shout out, but I first want to just say thank you to the sections that keep us going behind the scenes. Copy, Design, AE, Web and Paige (not a section, but she may as well be). I may not know you all super well, but I truly appreciate all you do behind the scenes for our section. Nothing we want to do could get done without you and you deserve all the credit in the world.

I wish I could thank and shout out everybody in this, but space is limited. The last person I will mention is Paige. From not knowing her a year ago to working with her everyday, we have worked to further the Opinion section and I truly appreciate everything she gives to this paper day in and day out all while being an incredible friend to me and everyone else on The Daily.