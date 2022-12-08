Position(s): 2022 Managing Arts Editor, 2019-2021 Film Beat Writer

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 7

I like to tell people that The Michigan Daily is my personality because over the past few years, that’s absolutely been the case. I joined within a month of being on campus, and since then, The Daily — and Daily Arts, more specifically — has become such an important part of my life.

I could wax poetic and talk about how much The Daily has changed me (read: a lot), but instead I’m going to take this time to thank the individuals who have made my time at The Daily so meaningful.

I have to start with the Film beat because that’s where my heart truly lies. I love you Daily Arts, but Film was my first home. From day one when Stephen and Emma hired me and welcomed me to this beat, this community, I knew that I had found a place where I belonged. What more could I ask for than a space where I could talk about movies with other movie lovers? Never mind the fact that my favorite film was (and still is) “The Avengers,” and they were all talking about Wes Anderson, when I hadn’t seen a single one of his films.

I want to take a moment to especially single out Emma, Elise and Kari, all of whom were my Film SAEs in some way. Emma, who is one of the most fashionable, fun and iconic people I’ve ever met, thank you for all the memories. Elise, I’ll always appreciate the advice you’ve given me. Kari, I just love you so much. Thanks for being one of the first friends I made at The Daily and a friend who I plan on keeping in my life forever. Who’d have thought that writing for Elise’s B-Side together would bring about such an important, meaningful friendship? I’m always worried when I part ways with a friend, thinking we’ll lose touch. I’m so glad that hasn’t happened with you.

And to the rest of the Film Beat, which has shifted and changed and morphed so much over the course of my time here, you’re all amazing, incredible, talented individuals, and I can’t wait to continue working with you next semester (if you’re not all sick of me by then).

To all of Daily Arts … thank you for giving me the immense privilege and honor of serving as one of your Managing Arts Editors this year. It has been a wonderful, chaotic, fun, rewarding time, and I have learned so much from every single one of you. To past Arts editors, thank you for what you’ve built here. To the 2022 Daily Arts editors, you all are such amazing people; I am constantly in awe of you. Emilia, you never fail to make me laugh. Julian, we missed you at editors-giving. Matthew, slay. Hannah, thanks for being a b&n babe, Batgirl and book lover. Mitchel, sorry about the strike. Nora, I’ve loved Sunday production with you. Fia, your style is unmatched. Emmy, you care so much about everything. Meera, I can’t wait for you to be a Managing Editor next year! And to Sarah, Laine and Erin — I’m so excited to see what you guys do with Daily Arts. Truly, mine and Lilly’s legacy could not be in better hands.

And that brings me to Lilly … What can I even say, besides I would not have survived this job if it weren’t for you? From sending each other voice messages to keeping each other awake in class to scheming about how to make Arts more appreciated, every single second I’ve spent with you as my co-ME has been so much fun. I have a confession to make: Elise told me right after you joined Daily Arts that she thought the two of us would be really good friends, but you seemed so much cooler and smarter than me that I was scared to introduce myself. And yet, look at us now. While I have the Ross Business Minor (of all things) to thank for our introduction, I chalk our friendship up to The Michigan Daily, the magical powers of the newsroom and countless hours spent talking, texting and FaceTiming. Thank you for not paying attention in class with me. Thank you for having lunch at East Quad with me every Monday and Wednesday. Thank you for every Starbucks hot chocolate you’ve ever gotten me. Thank you for delving into Taylor Swift’s discography, with me as your witness, and for your hilarious album rating experiment that took over our lives for 24 hours. Thank you for eating the raisins in my trail mix because I don’t like them. Thank you for watching “Lego Batman” with me. Thank you for showing me, by example, how to be a leader, an editor and a friend. Thank you for all you’ve taught me, and thank you in advance for everything you’ll continue to teach me.

And because it would feel wrong to wrap up this string of thank yous without mentioning my family: Thank you to my dad for driving me to Ann Arbor on Sundays and taking me straight to the newsroom so I don’t have to walk in the cold. Thank you to my mom for listening to me rant on the phone every day and for sending me to Arts meetings with desserts for everyone. Thank you to my sister for the weird and wonderful nostalgic memories that find their way into my articles. Thank you to my brother for answering the phone (often begrudgingly) when I call him as I walk to and from the newsroom. Thank you all for supporting me these past few years and for the support I know you’ll continue to offer me.

To all the current Daily Arts Writers, you astound me. And to all future Daily Arts writers — you’ll learn so much from this wonderful community. I hope you enjoy your time here as much as I have.