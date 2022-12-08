Position(s): 2022 Senior Music Editor, Summer 2021 Managing Arts Editor, 2021 Music Writer, 2020 Community Culture

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 6

Dear Daily and loved ones,

I’m writing this right now at the Arts Desk surrounded by Lilly and Emilia and Meera. We’re listening to Usher, and Julian just rushed off early, and Emilia and I ran through the cold to get here just like we did in January, and it all feels pretty much like a normal Wednesday. The Daily newsroom is buzzing and everyone’s at peak “productivity,” which means that everyone’s floating around and talking to each other and kind of avoiding the remaining edit work they have to do. This works out in our favor, because it means we all stay here just that half hour longer, together. So it’s the same deal as usual, except this is one of my last few nights that will be just like this, where I’ll slump in my chair and take it all for granted, knowing that this will be waiting for me any night Sunday through Thursday that I should choose to come here.

A few weeks ago, I showed a friend the newsroom, and they said, “Oh, now I get the appeal of The Michigan Daily.” It made me laugh, but was sort of on-the-nose. After all, I joined The Daily just a bit before COVID shut everything down. For months after, any contact with others was through a screen. The editing was clearly done with love, but it was hard to get that same exchange of ideas and creativity that has come to be familiar to all in-person meetings now. But thank god our editors at the time still put all that work into the social aspects, at a time when most of us were slumped into the deepest cracks in our couches, still making us care about the community when all we had was Zoom, and more than anything, care about our work. Thank god, in particular, for Elise Godfryd. She sometimes doesn’t fully acknowledge how much she means to so many here, including me. But Daily Arts still holds a large part of its heart reserved for Elise, even a year after she stopped being Managing Arts Editor. She was someone who always made me take my creative self seriously, pushing me to want to become a bigger part of The Daily. I always turned to her first for advice on many things, and I knew she would always pick up my phone calls.

And of course, I am lucky to have Emilia as a friend through many things including but not limited to The Daily. Things always feel a lot funnier and less stressful when I get to navigate them with her, and as a new writer, it always felt really good to have someone else who knew how things worked a bit more than you do. Now, editing nights wouldn’t be the same without her! Editing nights wouldn’t have been the same without a lot of people. Katrina, of course, instantly comes to mind. I’m so glad to have become good friends with such a powerful human, and receive a lot of comfort and reification from a lot of our talks. I figure out who I am a bit more with every conversation we have, and have a good time doing it. Julian and Laine, you guys have been so much fun to edit with. I love making jokes that build on each other, coming to the Arts Desk and finding you guys already there. Production nights with you guys just feel like hanging out. Lilly, you’ve been an incredible, constantly kind presence in the newsroom, over text, at social functions. I find it insanely easy to giggle with you, and share music. Sabriya, your warmth makes you easy to talk to, and I love getting to hear your takes on things. Both of you, I think I would have fallen apart as an editor at times if not for the constant support, patience, understanding and kindness you guys show as my Managing Editors. It’s insane how much space you make to love all your editors.

Music beat!!! You guys are just the freaking best. Meetings on the couch are the comfiest place, and I’ve loved feeling community grow and grow as we move away from the digital era, and more new writers join and grow to love this place. Nora, you’ve truly been the best co-editor I could ask for. I have so much respect for you as someone who leads the beat creatively and socially, and am glad that everyone on the beat will have another year to enjoy your warmth and approachability. It was truly one of the delights of my time at The Daily to watch as you went from writer to editor and the way you reached out to others on the beat more and more, making them feel instantly comfortable. To all you writers — your creativity, respectfulness and just absolute fountain of energy and willingness you guys display is always such an honor to witness and work with. We’re all quite different people, but seem to flow so easily in conversation and the respect that we have for each other, uniting around one of our main passions. Feeling a creative trust develop with each one of you as we’d discuss and shape your ideas really makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

There’s a sense of deep empathy that runs through this section, both in the way we shape our own art and words around art we love, and in the way we interact with each other. I’ll miss this place—the physicality of it, the chairs that lean back too far, the candy in the bowls and how loud the newsroom gets, the Arts Desk that gets crowded so quickly because everyone always wants to be there. I’ve been quiet here and I’ve been loud here and happy and sad and crying and comfortable. I’ll miss it here so dearly.