If you don’t know, at TMD, we have this little ritual.

Every night at the beginning of production, I ring a little bell and the Managing Editors and I stop what we are doing and gather at the back couches for a story meeting. I sit at the head of the circle, lean a little forward to see past the fridge and announce a question. Then we go around the circle and each give our answers (sometimes with a little banter or tangents in between) while also trying to remember to give updates on our content. (Confession time: almost every time I have no idea what the question is going to be until I literally sit down in my chair, although I suspect many of you already know that…)

This practice is a bit of a relic of the print past; no longer do we need every section to be producing a certain amount of content every single night. And I know it seems silly to some, even some who participate, how much time we spend on the icebreakers. For me though, story meetings are a touchstone, a moment of guaranteed peace and joy — truly, as grandiose as that may seem — in my day, no matter how busy I have been or how overwhelming my workload ahead may seem. Because really, story meeting really is a chance for me and my friends to come together and laugh for a few minutes before going on again with our silly, busy little jobs and lives. Listed next are some of my favorite story meeting memories:

Everytime Nick has said “Hi. Nick from sports” before answering (which is, quite literally, every time) The time Lily said her dream job was competitive eating When it was my second week as Managing Editor and Jared informed us all on a Sunday that sports intended to publish 16 stories that night When Shubs couldn’t remember the last time art had made him cry so he just told us about the last time he saw art in general The day I was able to share the completion of the Oxford Edition with my peers on staff, and the support I received in response The time we stopped Nick from listing his five favorite reptiles and had to re-convene for him to share them The evolution of Evan’s nicknames for the Daily Daily newsletter

These are just a few that come to mind, but truly I could probably pluck one from literally any story meeting. I share this ritual and these memories as the beginning of my senior goodbye, because to me, story meeting embodies so much of what I love about The Daily. Story meeting is our collaboration, our incidental, unlikely friendships, our ability to handle difficult topics with sensitivity and empathy while also finding joy in our work. In many ways, story meeting is quite literally representative of our mission here at The Daily: to bring together different people, talents and stories in pursuit of a shared goal. We may look (and sometimes feel) like a collection of disparate parts, but in those moments when we come together, just as we do on the pages of the paper and at michigandaily.com, we create something truly special.

When I joined The Daily as a sophomore, the newsroom was a collection of faces on Zoom and texts on my phone. I had no idea about the special community that had existed before, and there is not a day that passes that I do not regret not joining earlier for having missed it. It is for this reason that I will never take a ritual like story meeting for granted and it is why I strove to make it one we could all look forward to. In this way, story meeting is representative of the work we have done to pick up our broken pieces and, not only put our community back together, but also to create something even better.

Together we have accomplished so much this year. We proudly did justice to our annual special editions, including The Love Edition, The Orientation Edition and The Rivalry Edition. We also made some changes, introducing new projects such as the Oxford Edition and Open MiC night, while moving Best of Ann Arbor to the fall. We bolstered CTI, covered a highly contentious Midterms election, and interviewed THREE different sitting University presidents. We covered epic seasons in moops, woops and hockey, and (so-far, knock on wood!) an undefeated football season! We weathered an unexpected change in leadership and I had the honor this fall to serve as Editor in Chief (presumably the first out lesbian EiC too, exactly 50 years after our first female EiC, if you can believe it). In between it all, we also covered CSG meetings and field hockey games, wrote about the Queen and so much more. Truly, I could not be more proud.

The Daily has of course given me so, so much. It has given me a purpose to pursue in my future, it has given me a level of professional fulfillment that I did not know was possible and it has given me a confidence in my writing that will allow me to leave this place and use my talents to shape the world around me.

I am also not going to sugarcoat it. It has given me a lot of headaches. It has given me a lot of tears, a lot of swallowed-down screams, a lot of disappointments. This is an organization that will take and take and take if you let it and, swept up in being a part of something so much bigger than ourselves, I often see my friends and I letting it take far more than we probably should. The Daily has much further to go towards our goals of true justice and equity, and for many, it has taken much more than it has given. This is not a perfect place and, while I am sad to go, I am also so, deeply ready.

At the end of the day, though, when I look back at my time at The Daily, what I am truly struck by is how this organization transformed a girl, trapped alone in her apartment by a pandemic, with almost no friends and even less direction, into a young journalist. Into a firm, yet kind leader. Into an honorary-sports-section member. Into an astute and experienced editor.

And, most importantly, into a member of the most special community on campus. A community which would not have been possible without so many good, talented, kind, funny, truly exceptional people. And on that note, I have a few (actually way, way more than a few) in particular that I would like to thank.

Riley, my little sister, the “other Hodder,” thank you for joining The Daily and for laughing when we make these jokes. Thank you for letting me call you “goober” from across the newsroom, and for bringing me jalapeno chips when I ask for them. Thank you for holding me on the couch in the newsroom on Nov. 30, 2021, and thank you for inspiring the Oxford Edition. Thank you for hyping me up when I need to be lifted and for calling me out when I need to be brought back to earth. I know we have our own places within this organization, but it would not have been the same without you. I love you, and I believe so deeply in the amazing work you have ahead of you. The Daily and I are so lucky to have you.

Roni, George, Shannon, thank you for being some of my first friends on The Daily. Roni, thank you for being a steady, positive presence, a characteristic that will serve you so well as MNE. George, thank you for every hug and high-five, for your undying enthusiasm, and for helping me to take on this role with grace and confidence. Shannon, thank you for your unshakable dedication and unwavering support — The Daily will be served well in Kate’s and your hands.

Aya, thank you for supporting me through one of the most difficult times at The Daily and for always being an example of how to think critically, set boundaries and make space. Jasmin, thank you for asking me to be ME and for trusting me when you had to step away.

Kate and Vanessa, thank you for coming along on this journey with me this semester. Thank you for stepping up, for being flexible, committed and loyal. Thank you for helping me to check the damn pages every week and for taking on the joys of payroll. Vanessa, I will never be able to express enough gratitude for all the late nights, and I am overjoyed to see you take over News with Roni next year. Kate, you have proven yourself to be the kind of leader The Daily wants and needs this semester, and I look forward to you reaching even new heights as co-EiC next year.

Kathy, thank you for everything you do for this organization, especially because I know so much of it goes unnoticed. Thank you for every thoughtful meeting, every carefully considered piece of advice. Thank you for the temporary tattoos and for the concert tickets. Thank you for supporting me during the times when I felt lost. Thank you for joining me in anger when the frustrations of our jobs begin to bubble over. Thank you for being a mentor and a friend, for all the time that you have given and all the love you have for us students.

Alexa, Alexis and Kent (an unlikely group, I know), thank you for trusting me with this place that meant so much to you all and for all the support you have given from afar. Alexa, thank you for your thoughtful advice, for your readiness to reflect and your enthusiasm to mentor; I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be EiC, but you are the first person who really made me believe that I deserved it. Alexis, thank you for listening to all our drama, for giving me insight into a past we have lost touch with and for teaching me so kindly how to take photos. Kent, thank you for the carrot cake, for believing in me and for trusting me with sports.

Lys, we quite literally would not have a print product without you, so thank you from the bottom of The Daily’s heart for joining design. We have placed more of a burden on you with layout than we probably ever should have, and yet you have continued to thrive, impress and persist. Thank you for coming into the newsroom to work on pages from the beginning, and for becoming my friend along the way.

Sports, there are so many of you that I cannot possibly thank you all (in writing, of course, Caroline and Ethan are likely going to kill me for the length of this thing, but I will have plenty of individual thank yous in person). I feel about sports how I imagine a mother feels when she has been asked which is her favorite child; I try not to show my true feelings, but everyone knows the truth. (I am absolutely kidding non-sports people, I love you all equally <3). Thank you all, so truly thank you, for accepting me into your community. Thank you for trusting me with your content and with your friendship. Thank you for challenging and teaching me. Thank you for embracing me with open arms, for making me run a play against State News and for always having a fork when I need one. You all are loud and impossibly difficult to get rid of, and I wouldn’t have it any other way; I love you all so dearly.

To the 2022 Managing Editor class, thank you for helping me to bring back the magic of the newsroom. I get a lot of credit, but I could not have done it without you all. We made something really, really special this year. A lot of work went into the special space we have created, but it all was built on a foundation of mutual respect, trust and enthusiasm. In short, thank you for being the friends I never knew I needed and now cannot live without.

Dominic and Kristina, thank you for all the times you have helped keep me sane on the latest nights and for all the times you have driven me home. Kristina, thank you for your quiet, stalwart kindness, your thoughtful engagement with conflict and for your insistence on mindful excellence. Dominic, thank you for your loud, brash loyalty, for making me laugh and being there when I cry, for your persistence, endurance and pure dedication. Thank you for being patient, informative and determined leaders of News. I am going to desperately miss hunting down light switches in the newsroom with you both at 2 a.m. Thank you for being my friends throughout it all.

Nick and Jared, thank you for being some of the most thoughtful people I know. You have led your section with steady hands and kind hearts in a way that I constantly admire. The Daily would not be what it is today without you. Thank you for your friendship, your humor and for every time you had to explain a sports term to me. Jared, thank you for walking with me to NYPD all those times, for every hug and smile and for being a quiet and consistent presence in the newsroom that I have come to so deeply rely on. Nick, thank you for making me laugh when I want to cry, for lifting my energy and my spirits when I need it most and for showing up every day ready to help me make The Daily a better place, even in the tiniest of ways. Thank you both for trusting me to edit and champion your section; sports has come to mean more to me than I could have ever imagined, and I couldn’t have done it without you.

Julian and Shubs, thank you as well for trusting me with your section, especially since when we met I was just some random girl from News. You have both fundamentally transformed how I view journalism and you both feel the importance of The Daily’s work in a way that is so incredibly grounding and motivating. Shubs, thank you for being an ally, for your respect and silly jokes and incredible maturity. Julian, thank you for not being afraid to debate me, for your tangents that always keep me on my toes and for your enthusiastic, positive friendship (even if it means you call me Paigey).

Even and Zoe, thank you for helping me build the Thursday tradition and for being such a steady, vocal presence in the newsroom despite having one of the smallest desks. Evan, thank you for your steady, thoughtful friendship, and for always lending an ear to listen and a living room to party in. Zoe, thank you for somehow always knowing exactly when I need to hear “slay,” and for all the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm that you have brought every day — these characteristics will guide you well in your new leadership role. Thank you both for stepping up as leaders this year; though it may go unrecognized, I know you both transformed the section in so many critical ways.

Grace Tucker, thank you for leading Statement with such enthusiasm and dedication. It is truly a well-oiled machine, a constant stream of incredible talent that makes our work as a paper stand out. And thank you for your punchy, sarcastic brand of humor that never fails to make me laugh.

Jessica and Eliya, I know we did not work as closely in the winter semester, but thank you for being a guiding, challenging, protective force in the newsroom this year. Thank you for holding us to high standards and for constantly pushing us to meet and surpass them. Thank you for your commitment to the mission and people of Michigan in Color, and for your vision that has pushed that mission even further this year. Thank you for challenging me and for having the courage to set critical boundaries. I have learned and reflected so much in working with you both, and for that I am incredibly grateful.

Caroline and Ethan, thank you for all the late, late nights and for reading this mess that has far surpassed the word limit. Thank you for doing some of the most thankless work of The Daily, and for doing it so, so well. Ethan, thank you for every time you have made me laugh and for being a part of this dorky bunch. Caroline, thank you for listening to me edit Opinion and for your steady, supportive, confident friendship. Lastly, thank you for every piece of candy that I have stolen from the copy jar.

Grace Beal and Tess, thank you for being some of my silliest, sassiest friends. Thank you for your photo critiques and support as I have embarked on a learning journey that makes me feel so vulnerable. Thank you for helping me to manage sports and for helping me to bring their joy to the rest of the newsroom. Tess, thank you for your winding stories and your random exclamations. Grace, thank you for always being there when I need to roll my eyes and for sitting next to me on the photo couch so many times to keep me company. Thank you both for the late nights, high standards, special projects and breaking news briefs. You are both truly some of the most talented people I have ever worked with, and I am so incredibly excited to see where you go.

Julia, thank you for your constant encouragement and support. Thank you for responding to the opportunities I have been offered with enthusiasm and never doubt. And thank you for loving me the whole way through.

Mom and Dad, thank you for every time you told me “I know you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to.”

To anyone from the community I have interviewed or worked with in my time at The Daily, thank you for trusting me with your voice and your story, I hope I was able to do them justice.

To The Michigan Daily, good ‘ol TMD, the newsroom crew, to anyone who calls 420 Maynard home in the way that I do, thank you. Thank you for inspiring me, challenging me, believing in me. Thank you for Thursdays and Birthday, for the Josh party, nights at Hamilton place and the retreat. Thank you for sticky notes in the shape of dogs, for slack emojis and incoherent TWATD blurbs. Thank you for story meetings and sports email quotes and for letting me take my Wednesdays.

Thank you for molding me into the person I have become and for helping me to mold this community; for all our investigations, narratives, photo essays, newsletter headlines and website projects, I still think the friendships are what I am proudest of.

And so, this is a goodbye to a place and it is a goodbye to a job, but mostly it is a goodbye to the people. The love I have for you all is joyful and painful and rare and special and, though I am leaving, that love will persist and it will never leave my heart.