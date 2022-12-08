Position(s): 2022 Primary Copy Editor, 2021 Copy Chief, 2020 Senior Copy Editor

Section(s): Copy

Semesters at The Daily: 7

I remember sitting at my first “last MDesk” in December 2019, watching the seniors tear up and reflect on their time at 420 Maynard. All I could think about was the big shoes I had to fill. I thought about my senior year, only hoping I could have as many memories to share as they did. And as I sit here, writing the senior goodbye I’ve thought about for three years, I think I’ve done it.

I was one of those freshmen who wanted to join The Daily before I even moved into my dorm. I had visited the year before on a yearbook field trip, toured the newsroom and listened to Alex and Barbara talk about this extraordinary place. I knew I had to be a part of The Daily.

I went to the first mass meeting, took the copy pretest and passed. I shadowed Madi and Parnaz and was terrified to take the final copy test a few weeks later. But I passed. And I was officially a part of The Michigan Daily.

Second semester, I applied to be a senior copy editor and was surprised when Silas and Emily informed me that I had the position. About two months later, COVID-19 hit. With the now-remote format, I decided to run for Summer Copy Chief. I wanted more of The Daily and it demanded more of me. That summer, The Daily began to truly feel like home — even though we didn’t step foot into the newsroom.

I went back to being a senior copy editor that fall. And when Madi and Sadia approached me to run for 2022 Copy Chief with Madi, I couldn’t say no. The following year exceeded my expectations. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. We were thrown into a year of figuring out the new normal of a “post-pandemic” world, but we did it. We navigated contact tracing and masking, recruited and worked hybridly and continued to do amazing work. By the end of the year, I had found a new group of friends in the 2022 Managing Editors.

As Madi and I passed the baton to two of my favorite people, I stepped down to be a senior copy editor. And then, again stepped down to be a primary copy editor this fall. Other things began demanding more of me, but I couldn’t bear to leave the place that had shaped me and given me so much.

And now, here I am, writing my first piece EVER for The Daily to say goodbye to it. And this wouldn’t be a goodbye without the thank yous.

First of all, Madi — I wouldn’t be where I am without you and wouldn’t have survived the last four years without you either. You are my confidant, my biggest supporter, and my best friend. From ALA 225, to our F-150 Uber ride, to our Zooms with Lucky, to our sushi dates, I am forever in debt to The Daily for giving me you. There aren’t enough words to express how grateful I am for you.

Caroline and Ethan, I couldn’t imagine two better people to have led the desk for the last year. I am so proud of you both and grateful that you continue to include me at the desk as your certified Copy consultant. You are two of my best friends.

Dana and Abbie, you are going to be amazing Copy Chiefs. You have amazing ideas, and I can’t wait to see where you take the desk over the next year. Dana, I’m going to miss our shifts together so much. Thanks for always making me laugh and keeping me entertained with your stories.

To my 2021 Managing Editors, we did it! We made a paper and made so many memories and relationships along the way. From all of our “Copy x (insert section here)” group chats, to our final night of production and everything in between, I am so thankful that I got to work alongside all of you.

To my Summer 2020 Managing Editors, you made this place feel like home. From arguing about Sports headlines on Emma’s porch to Zoom bonding, you made it fun.

To all of my fellow copy editors – Ali, Audrey, Chloe, Emily, Jackson, Jenna, Julia, Lydia, Maya, Rena and everyone else – you are the people who made this place continue to feel like home. The late nights were worth it because of you.

Zoe, I’m so glad we met and became friends this summer. Seeing you in the newsroom and catching up always makes my day.

Sadia, you are one of the most kind and understanding people I have ever met. Thank you for trusting me with the desk.

Silas and Emily, you two are the first ones who believed in me at The Daily. Thank you for hiring me, choosing me as a senior editor and continuing to encourage me throughout the years.

Mom and Grandpa, thanks for always reading and supporting The Daily, even if you use the old app that doesn’t work to access it! I love you oodles.

Sissy, thanks for always picking up the phone on my walks home from the newsroom and being my built-in best friend. I love you.

To all of my roommates, friends outside of The Daily and Ethan, thank you for always understanding when I’m gone or have to edit through a game night. I love you guys and appreciate your support more than you know.

To my high school yearbook advisor, Ava Butzu, thank you for introducing me to journalism and always pushing me to be better. I wouldn’t be at The Daily or Michigan if it wasn’t for your support, encouragement and mentorship. Thank you for everything.

Finally, to The Michigan Daily — thank you for always demanding more of me and pushing me to be the best person, editor and teammate I can be. You never made it easy, but you made it worth every second. You’ve given me so many memories and friends, and I am forever indebted to you.