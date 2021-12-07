Position(s): 2019 & 2020 Daily Sports Writer

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 5

My time at The Daily has definitely been unconventional. I joined the sports section as a sophomore and then chaos happened in March. I knew The Daily was something I wanted to continue to be a part of no matter the conditions and I’ve appreciated all the friendships and memories along the way. Whether it’s driving through rural Indiana with the Dub Hoops beat, late night Red Robin with the young bucks or that pick in the State News game, I can’t help but smile at all the good times.

I’m not one for emotional goodbyes but there are a few people I want to thank individually.

To Ethan and Theo, thanks for making me feel welcome. Even if it was a simple, “Hi Nick!” I always felt better walking into a room of people I didn’t know at the time. It was a real privilege working with you guys and I can’t thank you enough for last year.

To Lane and Kent, I don’t remember much of the Zoom productions last semester but coming back to the newsroom this fall has been a blast. Getting to know you both outside The Daily has been great and hopefully we see each other next semester.

To Lily, Abbie and Max, last year was strange but I wouldn’t have wanted to cover women’s basketball with anyone else. Although we didn’t see each other a lot in person, it was a ball. Indianapolis is one of my favorite college memories, especially the Italian beef and potato wedges. I definitely miss our group chat and wish you guys all the best in your senior years.

To Nick, Spencer, Jared, Josh and Brandon, you guys were the first friends I made in The Daily. It’s been great seeing you this year and I’m definitely crashing at your place if I’m ever back in Ann Arbor. Stoll and Jared, you guys are going to kill it next year. Spencer and Brandon, I’ll always remember how bad you guys were at Bowling. And Josh, thanks for being one of my best friends.

To Avi, Steel and Matthew, our IM team was legendary and thanks for always talking U.S. Soccer with me. Avi, thanks for being a great friend and I’m really happy I met you sophomore year.

To the hockey beat, this year has been a lot of fun and I can’t wait for next semester. Paul, thanks for bringing the energy and laughing at my dumb jokes. Sam, thanks for always teaching more about hockey. And Big Tex, you’re still bad at directions but thanks for making me laugh. Your stories are unmatched.

To all the freshmen and new members, I hope you guys have enjoyed The Daily so far. Zain, your Air Force 1’s inspired my State News interception. Noah, I look forward to seeing all you do with The Daily in the future. And Ron, our first production together was the most fun I’ve had in the newsroom this year.

To the seniors from last year, thanks for all the guidance. Connor, thanks for making me laugh and being Alex Keye’s doppelganger. Teddy, thanks for the phone calls and your hilarious stories over Zoom.

To my fellow seniors, thanks for making my time at The Daily a great experience. It’s been a pleasure to get to know you all over the last two and half years. I look forward to seeing all the great things you do post-graduation.

This is my formal goodbye to The Daily, but hopefully I’ll continue to see everyone next semester and beyond. Once again, thanks for the laughs, the late night edits and making The Daily a special place to me.