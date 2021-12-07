Position(s): Daily Arts Writer

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 2

Originally, I wasn’t going to write a senior goodbye. I think I was in denial about graduating, but this is my last chance to say thanks to everyone who has made my experience at The Michigan Daily so incredible. Thanks to Sarah for convincing me to apply, even though she knew I couldn’t write. Thanks to Mik for dealing with all the jumbled words I put together and called articles. And thanks to everyone in Arts who really gave me one of the most unique and unforgettable experiences of my entire life. Who knew that writing about video games, social media and Mountain Dew would be something I’d get paid to do. Life is full of surprises and people to be thankful for. This is truly an experience I’ll never forget.