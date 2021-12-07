Position(s): Daily Arts Writer

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 3

There’s a line in Little Weirds that goes, “I think I’ve come to terms with the fact that there will always be a ribbon of loneliness running through who I am.” It’s something that I feel is carved into my ribs for how close it feels to my heart. I like to think that I hide it well, but I think everyone can see through me.

I transferred to the University of Michigan during the pandemic in what was meant to be my senior year; I decided to restart as a junior because my major runs on a two-year plan. I remember scrolling through student organizations on the U-M website, just a nervous kid looking for friends, and eventually finding The Michigan Daily.

The wistful soapbox part of me wants to tell whoever’s reading this to go to as many events as possible, to take full advantage of the opportunities you get at The Daily. I didn’t. I was just terrified of meeting new people. I try not to have too many regrets about it; we do what we do because it feels right in the moment. I guess what I’m really getting at is that I’m so grateful for the people who took me in (whatever that may mean) when all I wanted was to hide in my room.

Elise was the first one, I think. She liked Mary Oliver and Elliot Smith and was also in the School of Education, so I think we’re kindred spirits. She and Anish always left the kindest comments on my first few articles when I wasn’t sure what I was doing. I’m eternally grateful for that. I’m a very superstitious person, so it can be scary for me to say that I want to always be close to someone or keep in touch — I worry that saying that is jinxing it and means we won’t. But I’ll say it anyway: I hope we keep in touch.

Viv graduated, but on the off chance that she’s reading this: Thank you for being my friend. You’re way cooler than me.

Katrina, I don’t think I’ve had as much fun with anyone here as I have with you. Your writing is beautiful, and you have such fascinating insights, and you just make me laugh so hard. I don’t even mind that you think Annette is awful.

Jacob, thanks for always letting us use your backyard for bonfires. Your spirit and sense of humor is a godsend to the film beat.

Ross, sorry for yelling at you after we saw Spencer. You’re a real groovy guy, and I’m glad to know you.

Sabriya and Kari, thank you for editing my off-the-wall pieces. You might know me better than anybody here for all the stream-of-consciousness nonsense I put in my articles.

Emma, you’re so funny, any time I talk to you I always end up crying-laughing. I’m still jealous that you got to talk to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, but I won’t hold a grudge.

I wish I knew the rest of you young people on film and in the other beats better, but I still love you all dearly. I know I sound like a grandma or something, but it’s true. I think you’re all such bright, beautiful souls. Even little vignettes of people I don’t know so well really mean the world to me: Cece playing Phoebe Bridgers on her acoustic guitar at the Arb, Grace letting me write “MILF MILK :)” in Sharpie on her neck, talking about hometowns with Julian (who was being very patient with my drunkenness), Stephen shoving my coat in the rafters at Rick’s. It all means something to me.

The ribbon is still running through me, but The Daily made it a little bit easier to live with. Thank you for it all. In case I don’t see ya: Good afternoon, good evening and good night.