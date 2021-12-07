Position(s): Summer 2021 – Fall 2021 Senior News Editor, Winter 2021 News Recruitment Chair, Fall 2020 – Winter 2021 Beat Reporter

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 5

Even after two and half years of being on The Michigan Daily, I still find it challenging to put into words what this experience has meant to me. See, I’ve always been someone who tends to work in the background — I did not come to college expecting to be involved, or certainly not as involved as I feel I am now. The prospect of joining a student publication never crossed my young, 18-year-old mind; writing something for others to read besides myself was something I previously avoided. It wasn’t until my sophomore year when I realized I felt like I was missing out on something in college. I remember seeing somewhere around campus that The Daily was hiring, and so I went to a mass meeting unexpectedly and went through all of the steps to become a staff member. I didn’t put a lot of thought into it; being a part of News was more so just something I found myself doing. In the beginning, The Daily was, to me, mostly a place on campus where I could get some writing done and feel a little bit more connected with the community. I never thought I would do anything more than cover events when someone asked me. Becoming a beat reporter, helping with recruitment and being a senior news editor over the summer and to the fall was truly the best trajectory for me. I’ve changed so much as an individual, growing more confident in how I see and assert myself. I’m sure there’s plenty of other organizations and/or jobs that do the same for others, but for me, it was The Daily that gave me the space I needed in college to use my voice.

To my fellow senior news editors and Barbara + Liat: Thank you so much all for welcoming me this semester! Like I said before, I never really expected to have a position of any kind while on The Daily. I applied to be a summer SNEd because I thought I wouldn’t get another opportunity to do it. I didn’t get this position traditionally, but I am so grateful to Barbara and Liat for trusting me with it! I feel so absolutely lucky to have worked as a reporter with you all as my SNEds and MNEs last year and learn from your edits and feedback, and then to go on to working with you this fall. To Barbara, Liat, Calder, Emma, Hannah, Jasmin and Kristina, you have all taught me so much about what it means to not only be a good reporter but also a kind and thoughtful person and friend too. Though I am trying, I don’t think I can truly express how much I admire you all!

To everyone on News: I am in awe of how many incredibly talented reporters we are lucky to have on staff, and I feel so lucky to have gotten to know so many of you and call you my friends! In every story I have read from you, I always learn something new that pushes me to be a better writer. Whether you are a long-time reporter or just getting started, try to remember that you get out of this job what you put into it, and you don’t have to stick to the expectations you had coming in as a newsbie for you to get the experience you were meant to have. If you’re anything like me, maybe this wasn’t something you really set out to do. Whatever the circumstances are, you’re here now, and I am so excited to see what you all do both on and beyond The Daily.

My last semester certainly won’t be the same without The Daily, but perhaps that’s a good thing, reminding me of how lucky I am to have been a part of it all. Being on news was by far the best thing I could have done in my four years at Michigan, and I will forever be grateful for every story, every interview and every late night editing.