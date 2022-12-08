Position(s): 2022 Managing Arts Editor, Book Beat Editor, Daily Arts Writer

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 6

After my first semester of freshman year, which was full of perfunctory attempts to join different organizations and to find a community, I spent my winter break preparing my application to The Michigan Daily. I was inspired by my new friends who were involved at TMD, and by the current Managing Editor at the time — hi, Erin, if you’re reading this — who went to my highschool. I applied to the Arts section because I wanted to read more books, and found that after attempting applications to other sections, that books were really all I could write about. If you’re a fellow reader, you know there’s nothing more exciting than reading and reviewing books (not to mention the fact that you get to keep the books… for free). I thank my lucky stars that Andrew and Jo hired me, along with John and Julianna. It’s because of our small, close-knit beat that I had friends to return to after COVID-19. It’s because of the Book beat that I found a place I could breathe easy at this university.

Reading and writing reviews was the only activity that brought me joy over COVID-19. Elise and Zoe, thank you for all the spill-the-tea sessions. And for all the “Zoom reacts.”

I was both flabbergasted and overjoyed when I was hired to be the fall 2021 Book beat editor. I still loved reading and writing, but I started to like editing a bit more. I learned a lot from working shifts at production, from reading the brilliant work of fellow Arts writers. They never failed to stun or surprise me. They have continued to do so today.

When Sabriya asked me to run with her for the MAE position, I knew I was going to say yes before I told her so. When a force of nature asks you to do something, you simply do not say no. Sabriya Imami, my 2022 co-Managing Arts Editor, is the hardest working person I know. I have never met anyone who is as put together, as resolute, as confident, as Sabriya. I have spent the last two semesters leading the section alongside her and trying so desperately to not disappoint her. I’m sorry for all the typos. I can’t wait for you to be famous. I’ll be the one running the verified SabriyaImamiFan account. Thank you for everything — for the laughs, the salty fries, the Starbucks runs, the gossip hours, the book recommendations, “Lego Batman,” your friendship. Every moment with you has been time well spent. I’m even including ACC 471 in there.

Emilia, you were one of the first people to reach out to me after I was hired. You spotted me in the East Quad Blue Café and said if I had any questions or wanted to talk about TMD to let you know. I don’t know if you remember this, but I’ll never forget it.

Tate, I could’ve sworn you were a senior when I first met you at our beat meeting. I was so intimidated by you. Which is really funny to me now.

Meera, you ray of light. I’m so excited for you. I’m so glad I met you.

Laine, Sarah and Erin, you will do great things.

E, such a constellation you are to me. One day I will know as many words as you.

Hannah, Nora, Matthew, Emmy, Mitchel, Fia, Julian, Mik, Katrina, Jacob — thanks for making this job fun. And easy. Mostly fun.

To every Arts staffer, keep doing what you’re doing. What we do matters. “It is art that makes life, makes interest, makes importance, for our consideration and application of these things, and I know of no substitute whatever for the force and beauty of its process.” — Henry James