Position(s): 2022 Managing News Editor

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 7

At this point, I’ve written about five versions of this goodbye in an attempt to encapsulate this singular feeling I have right now — of leaving this place, these people and experiences that have been at the center of my life these last few years. In the end, I don’t think words can ever do justice to this feeling nor can words do justice to everything The Daily is. But in all my attempts, I’ve realized that if anything, this shows just how special, how confusing and how challenging it is to work at The Daily. There is simply nothing like it.

What strikes me is that The Daily has always been more than just a college paper. I’ve had my beliefs challenged, explored my passions and attempted to build a better campus and local community by holding the powerful accountable. It’s hard, it’s intimidating and there are days when it is not fun at all. But what keeps me coming back is knowing that the work we do matters. Without instructors, we learn how to be strong reporters and editors from people only a few years older than us, if that. And soon enough, some of us become those people who are tasked with passing on that knowledge while instilling positive changes in hopes of eventually leaving this place better than we found it.

Through countless late nights filled with editorial (and dinner) decisions, I had the privilege of having a small say in how the past few years in Ann Arbor will be remembered. I honed in on skills I hoped to perfect and discovered some that I never knew I had. But most of all, I got to work alongside people who inspired me to be better, pushed me out of my comfort zone and understood me when no one else could.

It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s a little bit easier knowing that what The Daily gave me, I’ll keep forever.

To the 2022 SNEds: thank you, thank you, thank you. Anna, covering election night with you will always be a core memory of mine. You have an incredible ability to remain calm under pressure and still crank out story after story. If that’s not a slay, I don’t know what is. Roni, I’ve always been in awe of your writing, but your talent as an editor really shined through this year. Your steady presence at the news desk has been the greatest gift, and I know News will be in stellar hands under your and Vanessa’s leadership. George, your fight-or-flight instincts in a breaking news storm are unparalleled. Thank you for going above and beyond and for keeping admin on their toes — but please, get some sleep. Shannon, from first shadowing me to then being my beat reporter and now SNEd, it’s been so wonderful watching you grow into this role. Your willingness to listen to the needs of our community and care for the work we do will serve you well as you and Kate lead TMD next year. Navya, you stepped up when we needed you most, and I don’t think I can express just how grateful I am for that. Nadir, my pre-med buddy, thank you for your wit and sense of humor. I can’t wait to see you live out all your dreams one day. And to Kate and Kaitlyn, we missed you on News this semester, but I’m so happy our paths crossed — you both have exceptionally bright futures ahead of you.

Roni & Vanessa: I feel so at ease knowing that you two will be at the helm of News next year. You have the ideas and the drive to move the section in new directions. You are willing to stick up for what you believe in. And above all, you are some of the most kind-hearted and down-to-earth people I know. Trust your instincts, lean on each other and I have no doubt that News will flourish under your leadership <3

Dominic: There will never be enough words to describe all the reasons why I’m so grateful to have led the news section with you, but here’s a start — thank you for putting up with a gazillion text messages from me everyday, knowing everything related to booking flights and renting cars, and matching my progressing state of insanity when nightsides got beyond late. You made the hard days seem less hard and the best days even better, and I wouldn’t have done this with anyone else. It’s been one hell of a ride.

Paige: I’ll always admire how you handled this job with such confidence and poise. You took this paper to even better places as EIC, and I’ll forever thank The Daily for giving me a friend like you. Whatever publication you end up running someday, I know you will continue to inspire your colleagues with your insight, determination and friendship.

2021 SNEds & MNEs: I fell in love with this job while working with you guys. Through all the crazy stories and awkward Zoom calls, we made a really good team. Jasmin, so many of my Daily milestones were with you, and I won’t forget how we started this journey together. Barbara and Liat, thank you for your endless wisdom and support and for teaching me so much about leading this section. I hope we made you proud.

2020 SNEds & MNEs: When the world was turned upside down, you guys created a news desk away from the newsroom, and I wouldn’t be the writer I am today without you all. Alex, thank you for making me feel so welcomed and for giving me the guidance I needed as my first SNEd. And to Sayali, I’ve looked up to you since I first met you not just because you showed me that it’s possible to do pre-med and TMD, but because you did so and still remained kind.

To those who made #breaking-news-2022 possible: Evan and Zoe, thank you for your fast tweets and gorgeous insta posts. I got my start with you two on Audience, and I won’t forget that. Caroline and Ethan, thank you for hopping on docs as short as two pages and as long as 85… you truly are the backbone of TMD and I will defend that until the very end. Grace and Tess, you queens. Thank you for placing photos while still in the shower and for driving rented pickup trucks to Detroit for yet another election rally. Dominic and I couldn’t have survived the year without you all.

2022 managing editors: What an honor it’s been to work alongside you all night after night. Through pure talent and sheer resiliency, you are why the newsroom was revived to all that it is — warm, loud, chaotic and beautiful. And for that, I thank you too.

News: Whether you are uncovering a months-long investigation or covering a routine City Council meeting, your work matters. You will have the most amazing and weird experiences, and I hope you find everything you are looking for, and more, on News. It’s been my greatest honor and privilege to have called you all my home for so long.

To my dearest friends & family: For years, you have patiently listened to my joys, my deepest worries and my biggest dreams. You have supported me in my accomplishments and encouraged me in times of doubt. Thank you for everything. I love you all.