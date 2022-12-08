Position(s): Senior Editor, Bonding Chair, Assistant Editor, Columnist

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 5

My first time in the newsroom was last September. I was beginning my second year in Michigan in Color, but this was my first time seeing my in-person section in the larger context of the Daily building. I looked over at every section, each their own lively ecosystems, and wondered how our section would fit into the newsroom that was finally in-person. Our little corner was sparsely decorated, equal parts surprising for such a vivid group of writers and humiliating as we are next to the Arts section (shoutout Arts for always having the best table decorations). Sitting in our little gray corner, I wondered how our section would change over the next two years.

My second time in the newsroom I brought a stack of magazines. For an entire shift, of course in-between editing, I decorated. Beyonce. Construction paper hearts. Memes. Anything that could represent our section better than the empty space that was there.

In my last times in the newsroom, I’ve been staring a lot at our wall art. It’s a lot more colorful from current staffers adding more and more. You can see the easels and the signs from Open Mic Night, which we threw this past October that showcased so many talented artists and made the Diag not super white for the night. You can see a MIC specific “is this a butterfly” meme, whose creator is unknown but it perfectly captures how our section never stops joking around. You can see poorly made construction paper snowflakes, which we made for winter decorations and are neither snowflake-like or truly symmetrical. There’s so much growth that you can track through these decorations, so much history embedded onto these walls. I hate that I won’t get to see it anymore. It’s easier to focus on a superficial description of the section I have been a part of for three years than go into the intricate details of why I will miss the section so acutely.

To my previous managing editors, G and Anamika, I miss you. I’m honored to have been able to see the section grow and realize its potential under your leadership. Shoutout Miseducation.

To my current managing editors, Jess and Eliya, I need a break (joking). Eliya, I think the newsroom will need therapy from hearing us try to podcast our lives or try to sing the high notes in every song. Personally, I don’t need the break, which is a little nefarious of me and some will be pissed at that. I am so grateful for the Daily for bringing you into my life. Jess, I’m proud of how you’ve grown both professionally and in your Twitter presence. I am also grateful for the Daily for bringing us together but I have a suspicion it might have happened regardless of our pride and prejudice. Under your leadership, MIC has continued momentum and done things that I never thought were possible i.e. MIC style, black hair series (s/o Akash, Udoka and Karis), MIC cooks, literally anything.

To my fellow senior editors, I have loved working with you all and hope to see you all outside of shift. Yasmine, you’re amazing and literally an icon. Anchal, I have loved working with you more than I love Taylor Swift (not trading my tickets for anything though). You are such an inspiration and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.

To Hugo, my roommate and my coworker and my muse, it will never not be fun to confuse everyone. Anyways, I love you and see you at home.

To other MIC staffers, it was a privilege to see your work throughout the years. Pablo, your writing was already amazing when you joined and it’s only gotten better. Udoka, you’re amazing even when you get the address wrong and I can’t wait to see what you do with the section. Amber, you’re an icon and you’ve helped MIC’s social media so much. Kailana, your writing is so impactful and life changing. Maya, you’ve been such a comforting presence. Karis, you’re such a gifted writer, but you didn’t need me to write that. Akash, you’re the future of the section and sorry for breaking your bracelet. For anyone I failed to mention, I appreciate you and I’ll tell you why in person.

I miss the section already even if it’s not officially goodbye yet. I feel like a little kid throwing a tantrum because I don’t want to go to bed. I guess it’s kind of true because I don’t want this to end. Don’t be a stranger. I love you all. Send pics of any wall art updates.