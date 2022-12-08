Position(s): 2020-22 Columnist, Bonding Chair 2021-22

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 6

So…what’s next?

I’m forreal. What’s there left for me to say? Y’all want something new but needa go re-view my old work. Cuz, trust, I was quite comprehensive. So, go on. I’ll wait…

Where to start? Hmm…that’s a tough question. You might wanna begin at the end? Or end at the beginning? Yeah, that’s a start. Still, it’s all the same, if you know what I’m saying. Eternally intertwined, we recognize such cyclicity in our existence and realize how united we are in this universe. Yeah…you best forget yo self. Let go of all barriers incessantly buttressing illusory binaries. The solution lying in that dissolution of self and other. Not convinced? Take a walk…

Seriously…get to stepping (but then come back and keep reading)! So meditative is the act of moving about the world, navigating this nexus of infinitude with intentional, conscious awareness. But if you weary from the walking, maybe have several seats…it might save yo life.

You sitting yet? Get comfy. You gon’ be here for awhile. But don’t fret. Don’t you fear for one second, cuz you ain’t missing nothing. Ion wanna hear none of this, “Ion got the time”. Chill out, chile. Divorce yo’self from the impending detriments of social clock-time capital has imposed upon us. Anybody operating otherwise can suck this clock.

The time is now to meet this everlasting moment, centering ourselves in every-day forms of resistance. Even as the soulfulness of summer shifts into the audacity of autumn, devolving into the dead of winter, we must not allow our allegiance to our higher purpose to wither away. All I’m really saying is, it’s love, that is our true destiny. And if love, if God exists, let us revel in the blessed abundance available to us with every breath. Veering, valiantly toward virtue, we must always re-call who truly is in control of us all.

When the beck and call of white supremacy and late-stage industrial capitalism seek to usher us into complacency, we combat, we come back to the Source to sustain us against the wretched coercions of the material world. This means, we gotta be prudent, people! Pushed at perilous odds with mass-programming, modern-day political mis-education campaigns, the charismatic figures of capital, epitomizing empire, we must aspire for liberation, divinely inspired to relinquish ourselves from the reigns of the ruling class. Merely reminding ourselves what abolition is, isn’t enough; we must embody resistance.

All my homies needa heal. However, part of our healing is realizing we are already healed. Honed in on the creative power imbued by our Creator, we always can play courageously, stay empowered to listen and learn while remarkably vulnerable and exposed yet righteously clothed in our quotidian costumes, consumed by the journey through a journal of memories so mystically mediated and armed with the artistry of a spirit steeped in Blackness, booked and blessed.

Yes, our collective liberation is creative. And it comes about only once we individually comprehend ourselves on the deepest level. We be reveling, together, in the radical, the erotic. So alive! Driving, striving for a connection written in the star[t]s, socially mediating the soul, wholeheartedly crafting sacred letters of love, our totalizing texts as texts….

But forreal…what’s next? All the above just buffer to say…Ion know. What I do know is that where we going the same from whence we came. It’s all happening at once! And once we grasp that, we free to form the future how we see fit.

When weighing in on my 40+ pieces, I look back without an ounce of shame. Not a single drop of dread. Don’t get me wrong: I made mistakes. Had poor takes. It’s not lost on me that the fleeting, juvenile musings of my twenty-something self will forever remain immortalized on the internet. Yet still, I ain’t gotta single regret.

Cuz I said what I said!

There some ‘bout putting yo post-adolescent thoughts online for ages and ages to come that, admittedly, feel as freeing as it does daunting. Not many folks gotta platform to perform self in such multitudinous ways. Best believe, I been de-scribing destiny. Archiving the days, the weeks and months of midwestern campus life at the no. 1 public university in the nation, I still re-call when I first came out swinging with a question: “Can we decolonize college?”

Betteridge law state any headline with a question mark can be answered with “no”, and I know, now, how idealistic my inaugural article mighta been. I do realize it’s imperative that de-colonization is considered not simply as metaphor, yet, I also realize, as my time here has taught me, that while we still engaged in the ongoing act (for the long run) of physically de-colonizing the ardently repressive, colonial institution, that is, the University of Michigan…there is still much we can do to de-colonize our campus at the cognitive and celestial site. I mean…just look at the material. We read and reach a freedom never felt before, unbounded in the pursuit of intellectual curiosity and spiritual fulfillment.

Like life, college is a constant revolving door. The folks filling up these courses and clubs, the cribs and cliques will – with the click of a button – continue to change amidst the blink of an eye. I stay crestfallen, forlorn by the fact that in four years time, this campus finna be forever unrecognizable. Entirely new people will populate the places and spaces I spent my most formative years. I fear, soon, the collection of close friends I love and know so well, as far as I can tell, will never be in the same vicinity for such an extended duration again. It’s hard to swallow, but then, again, that’s life.

So I’ma digest in full and slightly digress if you all allow me to. Cuz I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the many of whom made my time in Michigan in Color as colorful as it was…

I’m talkin’ bout Miz Anamika Kannan…whom for I could go on and on about her interstellar intellect, assuaging compassion, unwavering commitment to justice – and this just scratching the surface – remains unparalleled. Period.

I’m talkin’ bout Miz Gabrielja Skoko…whom, if you don’t know, go educate yo self…cuz she pioneered The Miseducation Project as you’d might expect since she stay informed, switching up norms and shaking the table.

I’m talkin’ bout Miz Eliya Imtiaz and Miz Jessica Kwon with whom y’all simply cannot compete. Without them fearlessly facilitating our first full season back in person, I personally believe MiC would not be as prosperous as it is today. They stay versatile, moving in silence but never failing to speak aloud. Yeah…they both be loud, lowkey, but at least they funny.

Also, funny (looking) is the fella wit’ all the photos, Mister Akash Dewan. Taking not just pics but names, me and my guy changed the game! Cuz, this Daily ain’t never seen no collab so clean, I promise. The most promising future of MiC, I’m proud to call him my son, so stay tuned, cuz we might got more content on the horizon…

And as the sun sets on my three year career as a columnist, I trust the warmth of my words will grant me solace into the night. It’s only right, then, it seems, that my last words shall echo my first.

So, you wanna know what’s next? Ask those who came before.