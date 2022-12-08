Position(s): Fall 2021 MiC Columnist, 2022 MiC Columnist, 2022 MiC Senior Editor

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 4

From the day I entered the newsroom and sat at the Michigan in Color table to brainstorm the idea for my first article, I knew there was something special about Michigan in Color. I was in a space on campus where something more than just academic words held value. Here, I could write about anything as long as I was guided by my own passions while being around a group of familiar faces who supported every idea. And that’s exactly what I set out to accomplish with pieces about music, my father, Paramount, California, my grandmother, fashion, Mexico, my mother, grieving, friendship, journaling and photography.

Michigan in Color is a space where creativity is welcomed, a space unlike any I had occupied in years. Publishing for this section kept me going on days when I didn’t think I had it in me. I always knew that there was a community that cared for me and my thoughts. I’m going to miss going into shifts to brainstorm pieces with the editors.

Thank you to all the managing editors that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside this past year. I’ve felt the support you have all given me in developing as a writer and I appreciate all the time and energy you dedicated to the newsroom.

Thank you Anamika and Gabrijela for hiring me as a columnist in the fall semester of my junior year and giving me the opportunity to join MiC and The Daily. I am forever grateful that you could see my passion in a 30-minute-long interview.

Thank you to Anchal and Andy for allowing me to grow as an editor during summer production months.

Thank you to Jessica and Eliya for supporting me and my writing in every step of the process. A duo who believed in me all the way through.

Thank you to the editors, columnists, graphic designers, social media team, photography and podcast team. All of you make MiC such a wonderful section to be part of.

And thank you to the readers. If you have ever given time in your day to read any of my articles, it warms my heart to know that my words, my photography, my illustrations have been seen.

I plan to continue to write after graduation; it’s something that I will never give up. I have the desire to tell more stories, through writing, photography, illustration, film and photography. As a Mexican writer, there are more feelings that I need to uncover and understand within myself. It’s been an exciting journey that has no end in sight.

And most importantly, thank you to my family who have read every article. Whether they read in the States or in Mexico, they are my intended audience until the end of time.

My mom and dad, who are the inspiration behind my writing. Thank you for pushing me to join band and theater as a kid, even when I was reluctant. Hours of time dedicated to driving me to and from band and theater rehearsals. Mi creatividad creció muchísimo, gracias.

And thank you to a very special tío back in Mexico. The one who showed me his International Emmy Awards judging invitation, TV show pitches, movie posters, production credits, writing team and much, much more. He showed me and told me just how far these ideas we write down can take you in life. He fueled me with immense inspiration. We were sitting across from each other on the guest beds in Abuelita’s house in Jiutepec late into the night talking about our writing journeys and our beautiful family tree. That memory will stick with me for the rest of my life. I can see that my dreams of writing my own movies, screenplays, plays and books are closer than they seem.

That dream is within grasp…