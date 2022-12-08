Position(s): 2021-22 Senior Sports Editor, 2022 Football Beat Writer, 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Beat Writer, 2020-21 Hockey Beat Writer

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 6

One of the best pieces of advice I ever received about covering sporting events was to keep an eye out for the little moments — looking for those details that you could only notice by being there. Maybe it would be a coach getting animated during a timeout or the way the energy shifted in the crowd throughout a game. I always tried to implement them into my writing.

I think that advice — paying attention to the little moments — holds a lot of weight when I think about my time on The Daily as well.

As a lifelong sports fan, the opportunities on the sports section have been beyond anything I could’ve imagined. Covering hockey games in person during the Covid year; writing courtside at the Sweet 16; being in the press box for the Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus — these are experiences I’ll remember forever.

But it’s those little moments I’ve had throughout my four years on The Daily that stick with me most.

I’ll think about trying to land crumpled up paper balls on the light fixture in the newsroom for an hour straight. I’ll think about the night we piled into a car to do a river jump. I’ll think about the spontaneous NYPD runs or being “convinced” to get another beatbox. I’ll think of trashketball and floor hockey. I’ll think about that fateful burrito especial from El Carreton or checking into a Motel Six where the key cards didn’t work.

There aren’t enough words to describe the shenanigans that occur.

Being on a beat requires you to be in certain places at certain times. When it comes to being in the newsroom, though, it’s never a requirement. Yet, I still seem to end up there most nights. I can’t think of how many times I’ve come in at 4 p.m. and haven’t left until 2 a.m. That’s where those endless memories full of little moments are born.

And those memories are extra special because of the people I get to experience them with. So to steal a move from Jim Harbaugh’s playbook, I’d like to point the spotlight towards them.

Ethan and Theo, thank you for welcoming me to the section with open arms. Your continued support and advice has helped me grow so much as a writer and a person.

To the hockey beat, we’ll always have that frantic scramble in the Aldi parking lot in Alexandria, Minnesota. We never covered a game together, but those 27 hours in Jack’s car, whether it was navigating around a cornfield, recording a podcast to stay awake in Wisconsin or sleuthing through a certain person’s Disney World trip were more memorable than any game we could’ve attended. Lane, you were a fantastic MSE, even if your knowledge of the dating rumors was subpar. Brendan, I’m glad you finally figured out where the checked bags end up.

To the basketball beat, covering that team wasn’t pretty. It was a roller coaster of emotions and inconsistent bracketology. In the end, though, we put out some damn good content. We invented the superbed™. We went to Indianapolis enough times that we actually started to like it. And of course, we traveled to San Antonio. Hope I’m not forgetting something about that location. Jack, that Juwan Howard press conference in Madison was one of the most unhinged moments of sports media we’ll ever witness.

To the rest of the seniors from last year, thank you for keeping the section alive through the pandemic. Kent, you were a great MSE and are an even better basement buddy. Nick, you’re one of my best friends.

To Lily, Abbie, Jack G. Steel, Matthew, Brandon, Josh, Max, Jack C. and all the current seniors, it’s been amazing getting to know all of you over the last four years. We may be washed but we’re not done yet. Brandon, I’m glad we’ve proven we could actually hold a conversation. Max, can you please take a look at the softball sidebar. Max? Hello? Are you awake?

To Paul and Connor, I’m confident the section is in great hands. Paul, your everlasting positive energy never ceases to amaze me. Connor, I can’t believe you’ve become a legitimate hockey insider but keep grinding.

To Noah, Charlie and Zain, you guys are always a joy to have around. Maybe lay off the 10-leg parlays, though.

To Lindsay, Lys, Liza, Remi, Taylor, Ian, Will, Aaron, Big Man John and everyone else who joined last year, you guys injected an unfathomable amount of chaos into our section, and it’s been amazing to see you grow as writers as well. What you’ve accomplished so far is just the appetizer. (No Lys, you can’t edit this metaphor out). Lindsay, it’s great to have a Philly sports buddy to experience the stress of these games with. I’ll miss our grass chats.

To Grace, Tess, Kate and Anna, I’m so glad we’ve become friends this semester and I guess your photos are pretty good as well. Hopefully we’ll watch Zootopia soon.

To everyone who joined this semester, stick with it. It’s a hell of a ride.

To my parents, thank you for your infinite support.

And finally, to Nick, Jared and Spencer, we’ve effectively spent every waking hour of this past semester together, but I’d do it all again in a heartbeat. I love you guys. You are my best friends and it’s been amazing getting to write with you and live it up at Cross St. We’ve laughed, we’ve argued, we’ve coordinated outfits, we’ve grown enamored with George Helow and so, so much more. Nick and Spencer, who would’ve thought we’d end up here after that track meet (and that Italian buffet). Jared, I have more to say but, like Julie’s novel, it’s still unwritten.

I want to thank everyone on the sports section and The Daily for making it such an amazing experience. There’s no way to include every single moment on here — but I think that’s kind of the point.

Because if you always look for the little moments, you’ll be surprised just how many there are.