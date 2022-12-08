Position(s): 2022 Managing Editor, 2021 Senior Editor, Fall 2020 Columnist

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 5

I first chanced upon the application form for Michigan in Color while swiping through Instagram stories during the summer of 2020, a season plagued by uncertainty and solitude and ennui. I never could have known then that completing the questionnaire would lead me to this moment, sitting at my keyboard now past five in the morning, reflecting with abundant thankfulness on the friendships and hard-wrought lessons I’ll keep with me from these past two and a half years.

I feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the home and sense of community and purpose MiC has given me. Through some of the most difficult times of my life, I have questioned, but ultimately returned to my place serving MiC, by senses of obligation, love and ultimately, always, hope.

I defend this section’s integrity and value, but bearing our powerful mission in mind, I find myself critiquing it in near equal measure. Often my reservations have threatened to collapse into cynicism, but the people of MiC never waver in their capacity to surprise me.

Those moments of feeling floored when I least expect it, those doses of awe and inspiration and infuriating writer’s envy, the images, stories and ideas that remind me how proud I am to be a part of MiC, have grounded me and fixed every low into perspective, keeping all my apprehensions at bay. I am a small part of something much larger than I understand. MiC is overwhelming. As much as I have poured into this special collective effort, it has blessed me with so much more. MiC breathes through each of our assertions that we are here and we matter.

Here, I have learned that the world is restless and relentlessly unkind; those pockets of joy necessary for survival can only be carved out by willing hands. I could grow embittered by this reality, or I could choose, instead, to seek and embrace refuge, and appreciate those in my life who fold me into their own joy with such astonishing, humbling ease.

I’ve been giving thought to those who sustained me through hardship, whether it was by gifting me with laughter, listening as I cried about the job or extending me a gracious hand when I was on the brink of drowning.

Thank you to the people of Michigan in Color, for the endless education and levity, and for pushing me to think with nuance. Thank you to our MiC ancestors who remind me, in the words of Travis Alabanza, that “my work exists within a history and a present — and therefore a future” — that I alone am small, but my deeds still occupy space in the tapestry of our liberation.

Thank you to anyone who has trusted me with their story when I barely trusted myself. Your faith in me to translate your experiences to paper continues to mean so much to me.

To Eliya, for having words when they often failed me, for being my rock during exhausting battles and my partner for the last year in care and intention; we were always either on the same page or about to be. (And I’ll never ask you about blueberries.)

To Amber and Janice, for understanding that a safe space requires many mediums, and subsequently expanding our presence in innumerable ways. To Dora and Eric, for your companionship and solidarity. To Sunday and Tuesday shift editors: Deven, Sarah, Hugo, Udoka and Safura. Thank you for your passion and dedication to uplifting MiC, and for giving me a reason to smile in the newsroom.

To Pablo, for your infectious warmth and easy, comforting friendship. To Kat, for being someone in whom I can confide, and for tweeting when I’m in desperate need of a smile. And thank you, Anchal, for showing me that true resilience and strength will never discount one’s capacity for compassion and kindness — they merely necessitate them.

(I feel, by the way, like Dumbledore, writing somewhat cryptic farewell messages.)

To my wise friends, Marion and Michelle, for your endless patience and love. Thank you for indulging me as I unload my worries and then gently demanding I prioritize myself, even when I often neglect your advice. Thank you for waiting while I finish my shifts so we can go eat ourselves into oblivion.

엄마​​랑 아빠에게. ​​6,693 마일 떨어져 있어도 나를 항상 지원하기위해 노력해줘서 너무 고맙네. 아빠는 내 열정을 이해하지 못했었지만 지금은 받아들이고 인정해줘서 감사하다. 내가 어렸을 때 엄마가 읽어준 수많은 책이 하나 하나 다 고마워. 그리고 엄마가 항상 솔직해서 고마워; 엄마가 솔직해서 내 고집이 쌔. 엄마랑 아빠. 나를 다른 사람 위해 또 랑 나를 위해 인생을 열심히 살게 가르쳐줘서 고마워. 항상 가장 내 행복 이랑 내 건강을 가장 먼저 생각해줘서 고마워. 나를 위해 모든 문들을 미리 열어줘서 내가 희망 있고 든든하네! 너무 많이 사랑해.

To 언니, for being honest enough to confess when one of my essays is too long to read, and the first to tell me (and the world) how proud they are of me. Thank you for believing in me before anyone else — for pushing me to pursue writing and for forcing me to accept that I am smart and special. I don’t know where I’d be if not for your constant encouragement and advocacy. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Nearly 10 years ago, MiC’s founding editors enshrined our constitution in the form of a letter to future editors; in it, they wrote, “We have no doubt that you will be overwhelmed with the amount of love, affirmation and knowledge that you will gain from your experience.” They described MiC as a “magical space.” MiC has changed so much from what I stepped into as a sophomore in September 2020. People come and go; our staff has tripled. Yet our founders’ words remain true. MiC is magical.

Since beginning my tenure as managing editor, I have learned to step back continually and remind myself that without self-care, without rest, there can be no wealth of the community care we all need to survive. At the same time, I will always believe in MiC’s work — that it was, is and will forever be nothing less than vital. As I graduate, my small imprints on MiC are a part of my legacy, a remnant of my time at the University of Michigan that will outlast many fleeting memories from this campus. I have been shaped indelibly by MiC. For that, and for countless other reasons, I say thank you, and goodbye, and I love you.