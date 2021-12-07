Position(s): Fall 2021 Assistant Photo Editor, Daily Staff Photographer

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 3

While my time at The Michigan Daily was only a short two years, I will always cherish the memories I’ve made here. I joined The Daily in the fall of 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. I didn’t know many people at the University of Michigan outside of my close friends, all of my classes were online, and I was tired of sitting in my apartment all day. My camera was my only creative outlet.

After going through lockdown, I decided to put it to some use. I applied to the Photo section of The Daily, and before I knew it, I was taking boring stock photos of random buildings on campus, as were most of the photographers during that first COVID-19 semester. I slowly developed my skills, and as we were able to shoot more events, I began to come into my own as a photojournalist.

My time at The Daily transformed photography in my mind from a simple hobby on the side to a legitimate career path. The Daily has given me opportunities I would have never had without it, from shooting sports like hockey to covering massive protests and rallies. I fully credit the other Daily photographers for inspiring me and showing me their passion for the medium. The people at The Daily have been some of the best I’ve met here at the University. They inspire me constantly, both creatively and professionally. I know you all will do great things, and I can’t wait to see where you go. To Maddie and Allison, thank you for taking a chance on hiring me; you truly have changed my life here at the University.

Put simply, The Daily gave me the opportunity to make an impact here at the University. At a university so large it feels like it can swallow you up and leave no trace, The Daily gave me the ability to make my mark. For that, I will be forever grateful.