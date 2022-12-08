Position(s): 2022 Managing Sports Editor

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 7

As I sit here and try to do the impossible — articulate my time at The Daily in a finite amount of words — I keep thinking back to the same moment.

By March 12, 2020, COVID-19 had already beckoned a harrowing reality for everyone, including college students. Classes had moved online while dorms began to shutter. Naively, I clung to a fleeting semblance of normalcy — college sports had not yet shut down, which meant that I could still cover the Michigan softball team.

That afternoon, when news broke that all NCAA sports were canceled, I called my Mom, tears welled up in my eyes. As a freshman, I had just begun to feel settled in, and being on a beat was a large reason why. Suddenly, I was again confused, scared and alone.

My Mom and I lasted 10 minutes on the phone before I hung up — I texted her afterwards that I was “too sad” to continue talking.

Right then, I knew where I needed to go. I grabbed my backpack and walked to The Daily. Sure enough, Ethan and Lane were already sitting at the sports desk, attempting to grapple with the same emotions.

That night, 420 Maynard did what it does best. It came alive, acting as a bubble from the imminent perils of the outside world, a blanket from the unnerving reality that awaited us. Everyone in the sports section trickled in, unannounced and unplanned, all drawn there to forget about life for a while. We lasted into the early hours of the morning eating cardboard, shotgunning beer, praising Austin Davis, singing on tables and bringing Teddy home — a ridiculous combination of events that only made sense within those walls.

No one focused on the fact that we wouldn’t see each other again until August or even step foot in that building for another 17 months.

Sometime in the evening, my Mom texted to check in. I told her I was good — and doing better than earlier — because I was at The Daily.

So, when I ponder what The Daily means to me, I keep coming back to the comfort that it provided. For all of its peaks, college has no shortage of valleys, too. That’s just life. Throughout these four brilliant, challenging years, The Daily has served as an anchor, grounding me in a world that spins so quickly you often lose sight of what really matters. Each time I punched in the doorcode and walked into 420 Maynard, I felt at home. I knew I could cry and laugh, vent and praise, struggle and succeed. I knew I could just be myself. As I move on, I’ll never take that for granted.

Max, thank you for making me feel valued and appreciated, feelings that every aimless college freshman craves. Your encouragement and inspiration sustains me to this day.

Ben, Kopnick, Tien, Bailey, Molly, Rohan, Anna, Rian, Jacob, Jack K., Lily F., Abby, Drew, Grayson, Alex, Nick M. and all the other veterans who came before me: Thank you for doing all of the little things that curated this environment. It wouldn’t be what it is today without each of you, and I hope you realize that.

Ethan, I’m texting you as I write this because you are the most caring, compassionate person I know. There aren’t many people who would drop anything and everything to help someone like you do. Thank you for always inspiring me and for being one of my best friends. You can stop crying now.

Connor and Teddy, there’s no one else I’d rather shut down the Pear Tree Inn with. Covering basketball with you two helped guide me through the most difficult year of my life, and for that I’m forever indebted — just like we all are to Abilene Christian and Joe Pleasant.

Daniel and Brendan, I still can’t believe we aced a three-person football beat. Thank you for taking me under your wing and making the experience so enjoyable. Maybe one day we’ll make it to the Las Vegas Bowl together.

To all of my MSEs — Max, Ethan, Theo, Kent, Lane — only now do I truly appreciate all that you did. Your passion and dedication for The Daily is something that I aimed to emulate every day over the past 12 months. Thank you for providing a foundation and a blueprint that allowed me to succeed.

Zain, Noah, Charlie, Lys, Liza, Lindsay, Taylor, Remi, John, Ian, Will, Cole, Joey, Sam and all the other younger kids: The most rewarding part of being MSE has been watching all of you fall in love with The Daily just like I did. Each time one of you wandered into the newsroom on a night you weren’t working, it brought me back to all of those days I spent doing production on Zoom, unable to go in the newsroom, hoping that one day we’d all return. This place is special, so do me a favor and never take that for granted.

Paige: You have done more for The Daily than anyone will ever know, and The Daily feels incomplete without you. Thank you for being so incredibly supportive, an exemplary leader and a great friend.

To Grace, Tess, Evan, Zoe, Dominic, Kristina, Caroline, Ethan, Julian, Shubs, Eric, Dora and all of the MEs: I couldn’t have done this job without all of you. You all are incredible people who amaze me each and every day. But please, someone give Dominic the WiFi. I’m begging you.

Paul and Connor, I could not be more proud of you both. Cherish every moment — the good and the bad — because when you’re writing this goodbye a year from now, you’ll be holding back tears, too.

To Abbie, Lily, Jack G., Matthew, Steel, Jack C. and all of the seniors: I’m so glad you all found this place with me, and I only wish we all had a little more time here together. I can’t imagine my experience at The Daily without each and every one of you, and I am so grateful for our friendships and memories.

To my closest friends: It feels like just yesterday we made our first group chat. Paragons of creativity, we called it “Daily.”

Josh, Spencer, Brandon: My favorite memories in college are tethered to each of you, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You are the most amazing people I’ve met and all mean more to me than words can convey. It feels weird to say goodbye, given that, well, our lease exists. Hopefully we can find some time to see each other next semester.

Nick: When you asked me to run for MSE with you, I didn’t have to think twice. It’s funny how life works — we had the same advisor during orientation and sat next to each other while registering for classes, but we didn’t exchange contact information. Sometimes, it’s just meant to be. From the bottom of my heart, thank you: There’s no one else that I could’ve done this job with.

If this were a speech, the music would be deafening by now, a not-so subtle signal for me to flee the stage. So before I cede my time so you can read the next goodbye, I want to thank my high school friends for our everlasting bond and my family for supporting all of my endeavors (even if it means a few too many motels for your liking) and reading everything that I write. I know I can always count on you, and for that I am very grateful.

So with that, even though I can’t imagine life without The Daily, I guess it’s finally time to move on.