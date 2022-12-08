Position(s): 2022 Assistant Sports Editor, 2021-22 Daily Sports Writer

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 4

I honestly don’t remember why I joined The Michigan Daily. During the second semester of my sophomore year, I think I just needed something to do. Something to prevent me from going crazy in the midst of the pandemic.

So, I sent then-MSE Kent Schwartz an email. He promptly responded by informing me of a, “long ass meeting that you might not find that interesting.” Thanks, Kent. Needless to say, I didn’t go to that meeting.

But I stuck with it, and a week later I got picked up by two upperclassmen and shadowed them for a lacrosse game.

I enjoyed it, so I went back. And went back again. And again. And again.

Like we always say, sports are fun. Writing about them is fun, too — especially at Michigan, where programs secure national championships just about every year. The sports aren’t what kept me in the newsroom until 2 a.m. on a Tuesday, though. They aren’t the reason I’ve punched a keycode into the faded backdoor lock countless times.

The people at The Daily are.

Abbie and Mark, it was incredible covering women’s basketball with you last year. I have so many memories that are going to stick with me for the rest of my life. We always bodied the press conferences, even though it was often just us three in attendance. From chatting it up with Don at Crisler before every game to pulling off some sensational heists — Shrek is still in the newsroom — you guys were there for it all.

Abbie (again), Paul and Lindsay, I’ve already had so much fun on the men’s basketball beat. I still don’t think a relish packet can derail the subway, but hey, it’s New York. Our best is yet to come and I can’t wait to spend next semester with you all.

Kent and Lane, my Daily experience wouldn’t have been the same without you guys. Thanks for making me a better writer and turning 420 Maynard into my home in the process.

To all the other Daily alumni — Daniel, Brendan, Jack, Nick, Abby, Alex, my close personal friend Grayson Buning and anyone I’m forgetting — thanks for being great role models. You guys showed me what The Daily could be and I’ll always appreciate that.

Nick and Jared, you’re two phenomenal MSE’s and some of the most talented writers I’ve ever met. I hope at least some of that ability has rubbed off on me. You’ve done a great job and there’s no one else I’d want cutting Dickinson jokes and Rick’s references out of my stories.

Paul and Connor, if anyone can fill Nick and Jared’s shoes it’s you two. I know you’re going to do a great job, and I’m excited for next semester.

Spencer and Josh (and Nick and Jared, again), you guys are the best friends I could ask for. From Side Biscuit trips to the bar crawl — I hope your jersey’s are still hanging from the Cross St rafters — you guys are a part of some of my favorite memories. Anytime you want to get more mead, I’ll be there. I’m going to miss you all so much.

To all of the other seniors — Matthew, Steel, Jack, Brandon, Lily, Arthur, Sam, Josh, Max and Daniel — I’m going to miss you guys. We finally have to leave this place behind, but I’m happy I got to share it with you.

To all of the youngsters — Noah, Charlie, Lys, Liza, Big Man John, Aaron, Sam, Taylor, Zain, Remi, Joey, Will, Ian, Jack, Eli, Rekha, Peter and everyone else — this place is special. Savor it. But, more importantly, keep on kicking State News’ ass.

To all the people that I named, and some that I’m sure I forgot, you are the reason I keep coming back to The Daily. I joined because I needed something to do in the midst of the pandemic, but I keep coming back because there’s nowhere else I’d want to be.