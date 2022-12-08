Position(s): Videographer, 2021 Managing Video Editor, 2020 Summer Managing Video Editor, 2020 Assistant News Editor, 2020 Campus Life Beat Reporter, Summer 2021 Statement Correspondent

I’m going to start this by saying I’m not very good at being sappy, nor am I good at writing about my feelings, and this goodbye feels like it warrants both.

It’s weird to think of the newsroom I walked into in 2019 vs the newsroom I leave now, in 2022. I remember covering the 2020 primaries as the world was shutting down, unsure how many more events would be allowed to happen. I remember calling my editor (the lovely Claire Hao) from the newly reopened Michigan Union when classes got canceled because I had no idea what it meant for The Daily. I remember working on stories with people I had never met in person, and working with them through text and Zoom while I was miles away from Ann Arbor. I remember coming back to the newsroom in September 2021 and seeing “March content has been canceled due to The Plague” still written on the video room whiteboard from March 2020.

Honestly, a lot of my time on The Michigan Daily has felt like a fever dream. Even when it felt like a fever dream, a pain in the ass, a late night at 420 Maynard or a panic to finish something on time, it made me want my time here to never end. You have brought me stability in a crazy four years. You gave me people and work I love and am fiercely passionate about. You made me grow in a way that I never could have imagined when I walked in here for the first time. As much time as I’ve given this silly little publication, I still wish I had more time here.

To News: You took me way back in 2019, when I knew nothing about myself or what I wanted to do with my life, except that I wanted to be a journalist on The Daily. You gave me the confidence and opportunities to grow so much as a reporter and writer in such a short amount of time. Thank you for trusting me, supporting me, pushing me and giving me skills and experiences that will shape the rest of my life. Even though I haven’t been on News since 2021 (which I will always regret), you made me a better journalist and a better person.

To Statement: I was only here for one summer, so you were much more formative to me than I was to you. You pushed me to write about how I felt, which I’d never done before in a journalistic setting, and that was something really powerful to me. Thank you for shaping how I express myself in writing and in life and for producing some of my favorite pieces.

To Video: I really did not mean to join this section. I felt bad because there was one person on it when I joined, so I figured I’d try it out for a semester. I had no idea how to film on a camera or how to work Adobe Premiere. Flash forward a few semesters and this section and our Tuesday night meetings are the one constant of my time at Michigan and at The Daily. Thank you to every person on this section who I have or haven’t worked with. I am forever in awe of how the video section brings in the coolest and most creative people from all parts of campus. This section has meant the world to me, and I’m really going to miss the icebreakers and you funny, warm, kind-hearted, amazing people.

To past Video MEs: Alec and Eli, y’all made the section the best. Thank you for welcoming me in as an unconfident freshman, pushing me to be a better videographer, teaching me how to film and edit, hosting eight-minute meetings and bonfire nights, making elections and MDesk more tolerable and for being the best parents the video section had. The video room feels emptier without you guys there. Jordan Shef, you’ve been here long enough to count as an honorary ME. Thanks for sending meeting hype texts, doing the most to get video covering sports, and for being one of the funniest people on the section. Annika, words cannot describe how grateful I am for getting to work with you. Not only did we drink copious amounts of bubble tea for the sake of content, you also got me through some of the worst times of our reign and kept the video section’s spirit alive through it all. I look up to you in so many ways.

To Video MEs of present: Hannah and Julia, thank you for wanting to be MEs and continuing to build an amazing section. You have cultivated an amazing culture in our little corner of the newsroom and a kick ass team of videographers. I have loved every second I’ve worked with you, and you make this section the special place it is. Hannah and Myles, can’t wait to see what you guys do next, because I know it’ll be amazing and funny and keep up the section’s rep as the coolest place ever.

Special shoutout to my mom for saving copies of the papers I was published in and sharing my articles on Facebook, even when you were worried I was spending too much time on Daily stuff. I probably was.

Even as I’ve tried to slowly fade away and focus on other parts of my life, it’s really, really hard to come to terms with the fact that my time at The Daily is done. It’s hard to reflect on a place where I’ve had so many strong emotions and such strong (albeit weaker the past year) ties. That’s probably why this ended up being so long. Thank you to anyone who actually reads this, you’re probably really cool, and now you know more about me than the average person.

Thank you to everyone who has supported my work here, who has inspired my work here, who has critiqued my work here and who welcomed and encouraged me here. You made The Michigan Daily newsroom, whether online or in-person, the magical and powerful corner of campus that it is.