Position(s): Assistant Editor, Columnist

Section(s): MiC

Semesters at The Daily: 4

My first memories of Michigan in Color are marked by my overpriced, dark, half-underground sophomore year apartment. Inside of that somewhat lonely one bedroom space, I attended The Michigan Daily recruitment info sessions, applied to MIC, interviewed to be a columnist and wrote all of my first couple of pieces in my oddly-furnished living room. Despite joining MIC in the middle of an isolating time marked by my strangely-triangular apartment, a pandemic, Zoom classes and the winter, I immediately felt a sense of community and pride once hired as a columnist.

I never considered myself a writer before (or honesty during) my time as a columnist. I read MIC pieces and wondered how the faces I saw during our weekly Zoom meetings were able to sit down and write out such vulnerable, informative and beautiful pieces I aspired to accomplish one day. I was intimidated (and, to be quite honest, a little scared) by this space of creativity — but decided to push myself, piece after piece.

Being a columnist, at times, was more difficult than enjoyable. Having to produce a new piece every two weeks felt like an ever-constant reminder that I wouldn’t be able to be creative enough, that I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable with my writing and that I didn’t have any more traumatic experiences to write about (this is kind of a joke). I had a routine where I would finish my homework for the day, pour a glass of moscato then stare at the notes app on my iPhone next to my empty-Google doc’d laptop, trying to somehow use telekinesis to translate my “piece ideas” list in the app into a couple of pages worth of material. Looking back, however, I miss the adrenaline and rush I would get from writing and feeling my brain scatter from idea to idea, writing pages of nonsense just to find the path to a piece.

I’m going to miss this routine and the fear associated with it. I’m going to miss the unexplainable excitement I got when Gabrijela or Anamika sent that post-1 a.m. “Published!” text, as I would frantically go to The Daily’s website to see my Google doc transform into a webpage.

Now being an editor, I still have the privilege of feeling those emotions whenever I want to contribute (which I should’ve done more of). Editing experience, however, has been an amazing opportunity that has allowed me to get more involved with other writers, editors and the MIC community overall. I’m going to miss the laughter-filled Tuesday shifts in the newsroom, with Sufura playing with a toy car (which has been missing from the MIC table, so please contact if found), Sarah analyzing everyone’s birth charts, Jess’s loud yet contagious laughter and all the columnists and other staff at production sitting there trying to figure out what exactly shift is.

When I think of the MIC table, my mind plays a timelapse of computer screens, frantic typing and beautifully-confused Black and Brown faces. Though I won’t be there every Tuesday anymore, I know I’ll eventually make it back to the newsroom with a Chipotle bag in my hand, my nerves high and a smile on my face.

I’d first like to thank my fellow editor and “roomate” Kat. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have been exposed to this community as early as I was, and I will be forever grateful for you.

Next, thank you to my previous managing editors, Gabrijela and Anamkia. I’m so glad I was able to impress you guys enough for you guys to hire me — I truly had no idea what I was signing up for. Your leadership and introduction to MIC was very inspiring and you both pushed me and my writing in ways you two don’t understand. Please keep making fun of me for dressing professionally during the columnist interview.

To my current managing editors, Eliya and Jessica, thank you for allowing me to stay in this beloved community and helping me transition into an editor. Under your leadership and amazing personalities, MIC has grown exponentially and you both continued to make this the most fun and inclusive community for all staff. I’ll miss being at shift with you both and I know all of MIC appreciates the hard work you’ve done to strengthen this section.

What I’ve also loved seeing these past two years is MIC’s reach to many communities on campus. Through our amazing social media team, we’ve been able to spread our pieces, works of art and voices. Because of you guys, we’ve gotten hundreds of new readers, followers and supporters (or fans as I would say). I’ve never seen a team more dedicated and excited to promote our content; thank you.

Finally, to our writers. It has been a privilege to not only have been one but to also read the beautiful pieces you have all created. Our writers have produced content that touches the hearts of a diverse array of readers. You all have been able to eloquently express the joy, pride, shame, frustration, confusion and any other emotion that comes with being a person of Color. Our readers have laughed and cried over similar experiences you write about — something that I think our section has done beautifully.

Before I end this goodbye, I’d like to thank my inspirations for writing. Thank you to my family, my friends, my hometown, my ex-lovers and any other experience I’ve ever had, to be honest. It’s been an honor to work for you, Michigan in Color, you’ve helped me finally become proud of who I am.