Position(s): 2021 Senior News Editor, 2020 Assistant News Editor, Winter 2019-Winter 2022 Daily Staff Reporters

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 6

For three years, it’s been ingrained in me to write clearly and succinctly, never use the Oxford comma and never editorialize. After so much time spent removing any trace of my opinions from my writing, it’s difficult to express just how much The Daily means to me and how much I’ll miss it. But, make no mistake, working at The Daily will always be the best thing I’ve done at Michigan.

Somehow, The Daily has taught me humility while also giving me confidence. I am so humbled by and grateful to all those who have trusted me to tell their stories. Yet, it was hard to imagine ever feeling like I belonged at The Daily while writing my first trial story freshman year. Sitting in a corner of the News desk writing about a SACUA meeting, it felt like the most important story in the world and like I had no idea what I was doing. In reality, I didn’t have any clue what I was doing and SACUA was far from the most important story to come in that day. But, I could tell everyone in the newsroom worked with a purpose and believed that our work mattered.

The following morning I received an email from my grandfather, a former Newsweek reporter, who had read my article. “Seriously, you have no idea of the emotion I felt seeing Hannah Mackay’s byline. Thank you for sharing that. (Not bad reportage, either.),” he wrote. Nothing compared to the pride I felt seeing my byline and his nonchalant praise meant the world. Although my work as an editor now revolves more around helping other writers make their stories the best they can be, I feel that same pride every morning knowing each article is held to the same standard my first SACUA story was. My grandfather has since passed away, but his patient feedback on each of my stories inspired me to become an editor last year, and I will always be thankful for him.

During my time at The Daily, I’ve learned how to talk to strangers, how to ask for help, how to ask questions and get answers and, most importantly, how to believe in myself. None of this would have been possible without my fellow Daily journalists. To the other senior news editors, I’ve been so lucky to work with and learn from you. Your knowledge of literally everything and dedication to The Daily constantly impresses me. To the other graduating SNEds: Calder, Emma, Lily and Francesca, I’m so excited to see what you guys do out in the world. Kristina and Jasmin, I know you will excel as the future leadership of The Daily. It brings me so much joy to know our paper will only continue to get better in your hands. Barbara and Liat, I had the wonderful honor of being a beat reporter for both of you. You have been the best SNEds and managing editors we could have asked for as a News section and your leadership has always been so fun and inspiring. I’ll miss the adrenaline that comes with breaking the news, I’ll miss being the first to know about the campus tea, but most of all I’ll miss working with you all.

Speaking of inspiring, Claire, you’ve led The Daily through unprecedented times with the most admirable and great attitude, thank you for being such a strong leader. To the entire News section, you are so talented and there is no limit to the impact you can make. Thank you for giving The Daily your all. From nightsides that lasted until 3 a.m. to daysides where it seemed like the news would never stop breaking, I’m so proud and I now can’t think of a place on campus where I feel more at home. Goodbye 420 Maynard St., there’s no place like you. Thank you.