Position(s): 2022 Senior Arts Editor (Digital Culture Beat)

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 4

This time last year, as they were giving their own senior goodbye at the Arts desk, Mik Deitz said, “College only being four years long is stupid, because you spend the first two trying to figure out who you are and who your friends are, and then the last two years are never long enough.” Even though I had several semesters ahead of me when I heard these words (and still have one more as I write this), they struck me right in the heart. My college career has felt short not only because I’ve been at the University of Michigan for just a year and a half, but also because this is the place I have always been meant to be. I’m not ready to say goodbye yet.

As a freshman, I was nowhere near ready for the transition to college. I went to a different school, and my experience was nothing like I had seen it portrayed in books or movies: my first taste of freedom, cheering loudly at football games, going to parties, meeting my forever friends, maybe falling in love. I spent that first year operating at such high levels of anxiety that I was emotionally exhausted, going home every weekend I could. The University of Michigan was the place I wanted to be from the beginning, and it took a lot of courage to transfer schools but I knew it would be worth it. Shortly after I was accepted, I discovered The Daily. I remember talking with family and friends and coworkers — anyone who would listen, really — about how writing for Arts was my new goal. Just like I knew that Michigan was where I was meant to be, I could already tell that I belonged at 420 Maynard Street. As cheesy as it may sound, I would not be the writer or the person that I am today without the people that I have met and worked with here.

Laine, thank you for being such an amazing beat editor! I’m so grateful for every comment you’ve left on any of my pieces, even if some of those were links to random TikToks. I’m even more grateful to have gotten to work alongside you as an editor and learn from you. I can’t wait to keep working with you next semester; you’re going to be an amazing MAE!

To the rest of my lovely Digital Culture family — Hunter, Maddie, Saarthak, Rebecca, Katelyn, James and Kiyo — thank you for trusting me with your words, for filling my house with laughter and for letting me be my most authentic self around all of you. I’m not out of your hair just yet, so here’s to another semester of shenanigans and defending our title as Daily Arts’ most active Slack channel. My only request is: no more Meat Canyon videos. Those are traumatizing; are you guys okay?

Mik, I don’t even know how to properly put what I want to say to you into words, since you’re the reason I’m here writing this at all. Thank you for taking a chance on me, for helping me grow as a writer, for reassuring my hope that I really would belong here. I hope I’ve made you proud as I followed in your footsteps.

My fellow Daily Arts editors — Mitchel, Erin, Sarah, Fia, Nora, Emilia, Julian, Emmy, Matthew and Meera — you all never fail to make me laugh, in our group chat and in person, and I love you for it. Thank you for being a great team to work with (and play softball with) and for signing my Halloween costume. Special shoutout to the Monday production team for the neverending entertainment at the Arts desk, whether it’s impromptu movie nights or musical performances (and for making sure I get home safe, too.)

Lilly, you asked me only a few weeks ago whether I would consider you to be a friend, and I regret that you and I didn’t get to know each other better before now. You are a ray of sunshine! Your energy is infectious and you inspire me to be better everyday. Thank you for being the reason I do the Wordle every day and for inviting me to your family’s tailgates (your dad makes really good food…). I have loved working alongside you as an editor and laughing so hard we cry during late nights in the newsroom. Can’t wait to tackle the Batgirls bucket list with you next semester!

Sabriya, you were the first friend I made on campus, so I had to save you for the end. I know we joke about how scary it is that you and I are the same exact person, but the countless things we have in common is one of my favorite parts of our friendship. There’s no one else I’d rather eat cheesecake at Barnes & Noble with! Thank you for stalking me on TikTok, for making me feel so welcome at Michigan, for being the Paris to my Rory and the best Taylor-Swift-tour-movie-watching-buddy a girl could ask for. You are a fabulous writer, a badass editor, a great movie-night host and an amazing friend. I’m so happy to know you, and U-M Law is so, so lucky to have you. (Hi to Zainab, too!)

Since I started this goodbye with a quote, the only way I can think to end is with another one. In her debut novel “Beach Read,” Emily Henry wrote one of my favorite lines to ever exist: “You make beautiful things because you love the world, and maybe the world doesn’t always look the way it does in your books, but I think putting them out there, that changes the world a bit. And the world can’t afford to lose that.” My college experience may not have been the glamorous montage that I expected it to be, but my time at The Daily helped me make beautiful things and love some pretty amazing people. At the very least, it changed my world.