Position(s): 2022 Statement Managing Editor, 2020-21 Statement Columnist, 2021 Senior Arts Editor, 2020 Daily Arts Writer

Section(s): Arts, Statement

Semesters at The Daily: 7

I’m sitting in my childhood home before a fireplace I haven’t seen lit in months, sipping on my beverage of choice that everyone close to me knows is the sole fuel that keeps me running during the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day: Diet Coke. Our border collie’s ears perk up as my Dad rustles out dinner dishes in the kitchen. Our collie, Emma, was a lot more spritely when I joined The Daily four years ago; now, she’s graying and her bones hurt and I’m worried she becomes more and more indifferent to me the more months I spend away from this house.

I hear my phone buzz next to me. A text notification: Taylor Schott, one of my fearless Statement deputy editors and the most well-read person I know, says she happily accepts the position of The Statement Managing Editor for next semester. And following her in the fall will be Lilly Dickman, my associate editor who peppered each story meeting this year with her candid humor and delivered editorial advice with brisk confidence.

In her texts, Taylor also lets me know she’s meeting up for coffee with one of our columnists, Dani Canan, as they’re both tucked away in the Holland area for Thanksgiving break. Dani is my former roommate and one of my closest friends. In our second semester living together, I convinced her to apply for The Statement only to learn she is not only a patient, compassionate and thoughtful friend but a breathtaking long-form writer. Her first column hovered on The Daily’s ‘Most Read’ list for weeks after it was published, and extra print copies of her piece ornamented our cramped little double at Michminnies Co-op for a good few months after that.

Dani and I are going to a Dominic Fike concert together in a couple of weeks — tickets I was hesitant to splurge on until my third co-editor, Julia Verklan Maloney, gave me no choice.

“You talk about him all the time,” she told me. “You’re buying those tickets.” And so, in the comfort of the Brentlinger Conference Room, I did.

Julia is one of the smartest people I have encountered at Michigan. She makes a job as hectic and demanding as ours feel seamless. She’ll be leading both the Statement and Opinion sections next year as one of Co-EICs Kate and Shannon’s Managing Editors, and The Daily will be better for it.

The last few days of my last Thanksgiving break as a college undergraduate.

Oftentimes, I’ve found that it’s hard to conceptualize the immense emotion that comes with realizing a chapter of your life is coming to an end.

Being a senior feels less like an age and more like a state of mind. Indescribably overwhelming most of the time, as I stare at the address on my Indiana license and the address on my Ann Arbor lease and realize I have no idea what address I might carry in a matter of months. Classes are just as stressful as they were when I was a freshman, but now I care less about how I perform in them. Grades have rolled in yesterday and today and I roll my eyes with each new Canvas notification.

But more compelling than the anxiety for the future, than the numbing senioritis in class, is an overwhelming gratitude for the pockets of community I have curated for myself over these past four years — beautiful, overlapping pockets that reveal themselves at the funniest times.

Like when my former-roommate-turned-current-columnist and current-editor share an impromptu cup of coffee over the holidays. Or when I get to see a current writer’s band perform and run into former editors at the performance. Or when I witness a former co-editor, now-housemate and now-photo-editor share a cigarette on a porch in Kerrytown.

It’s moments like these that the impact of my work here and of my four years making this University home slaps me across the face in the most beautiful, fulfilling way. And I have The Daily to thank for so much of that process.

I would be remiss not to thank the rest of the people who single-handedly shaped my Daily career in between the bookends of my first Arts meeting in 2019 and my last Statement meeting just last week. The co-workers who have become my home; the people who make up my pockets of community here on this giant campus.

Thank you Zoe Phillips and Dana Pierangeli, for nudging me into the world of editing and making this paper a less scary place for me, one CC beat meeting at a time.

Elise Godfryd, for somehow breathing happiness and joy into a year full of Zoom production and being one of the most brilliant personalities I’ve met during my time in Ann Arbor. The way you offered friendship and mentorship to each and every one of your Arts staffers inspired me to try to do the same as Statement ME.

Thank you Zoom Arts meetings for introducing me to two guys who feel more like my brothers than my co-staffers: Peter Hummer and Andrew Pluta. I love you guys.

Jeremy Weine, our chronically late but consistently outstanding photo editor, for helping shape the Statement family over these past two semesters.

All of the 2022 Managing Editors for showing me the beautiful comradery in co-leadership (with honorable mentions for Julian’s mustache and Evan’s bowl of cigarettes and Halloween candy). And especially to Kate Weiland for her steadfast kindness and support for Statement and to Paige Hodder for being an overall badass and showing how grit and compassion can completely turn around a paper in just one semester.

And to two exceptional women who exposed me to the beautiful, messy, funny, challenging world of The Statement Magazine and supported me in finding my place in that world: Magdalena Mihaylova and Andie Horowitz. I cannot thank you enough for the ways in which you shepherded my Daily career and, in turn, my collegiate experience.

And finally, to my Statement staffers of winter and fall 2022: thank you for entrusting me with your stories, for your vulnerability and for your unwavering candor. It has been a privilege serving as your managing editor. Here’s to more investigative columns, more stunning photo series, more inappropriately-long icebreakers, more interviews in the invisible corners of this campus and more and more and MORE sex editions. Thank you.

Tucker out!