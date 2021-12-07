Position(s): 2021 Managing Podcast Editor and Executive Producer

Section(s): Podcast

Semesters at The Daily: 3

Being part of The Daily, and specifically the Podcast section, has given me the opportunity to live my NPR dreams. During my time at The Daily I have gotten to cover big events such as COVID-19, the 2020 election and the disbanding of secret societies at Michigan. I have also been able to tell unreported stories such as housing on campus, the naming of U-M buildings and racism in local school districts. I learned about how to edit audio on GarageBand, how to get good audio quality from a Zoom recording and how to listen to others.

More importantly, being part of The Daily has allowed me to meet and work with so many incredible people. Sonya Vogel, the previous managing Podcast editor, welcomed me with open arms, believed in me and helped me find my voice. Emily, my co-MPE, never fails to make me laugh or give me a burst of energy when I need it. Doug, Sofia, Kayla and Isaac: the senior members of my podcast team that inspire me everyday with their passion, dedication and creativity. And to the new members of the team: Seeing your growth this semester gives me so much optimism for the future of our section. I cannot wait to see all the amazing content you produce in the future.

I am sad to see my time at The Daily and my days of being a podcaster end. However, I will carry the lessons, relationships and memories I’ve made at The Daily with me, always.